Please visit the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity COVID-19 Resources for Employers and Individuals for online applications and frequently asked questions.

The City of Apopka will be offering residents the ability to pick up and turn in paper forms between the hours of 8 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 5 PM at City Hall (Monday through Friday).

Applications can be filled out online on the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s website, downloading and submitting a paper application, or picking up an application at City Hall.

The City will be overnighting the forms each day to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity in Tallahassee, FL for residents.

Please remember to bring the following, if filling out the form at City Hall:

Driver License

W-2 or 1099 with Employer ID numbers

Florida Reemployment Assistance Print Applications can be found on their website.