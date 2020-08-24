From the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

If you live or work within Lake Apopka Natural Gas District’s (LANGD) service area, which includes over 600 miles of natural gas pipelines in Orange and South Lake Counties, you might want to refresh your memory on what to do if you suspect you may have a gas leak. LANGD is pleased to report that their gas mains provide clean, efficient and affordable natural gas for more than 16,000 local residences, businesses and industries, and they want to make sure all their customers are kept informed and aware at all times.

How To Recognize a Natural Gas Leak: