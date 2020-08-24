From the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District
If you live or work within Lake Apopka Natural Gas District’s (LANGD) service area, which includes over 600 miles of natural gas pipelines in Orange and South Lake Counties, you might want to refresh your memory on what to do if you suspect you may have a gas leak. LANGD is pleased to report that their gas mains provide clean, efficient and affordable natural gas for more than 16,000 local residences, businesses and industries, and they want to make sure all their customers are kept informed and aware at all times.
How To Recognize a Natural Gas Leak:
LOOK…
-
- For water bubbling or being blown into the air at a puddle, creek, pond or river.
- For dirt being blown or thrown into the air.
- For fire that either comes from the ground or appears to burn above the ground.
- For dead or dying vegetation on or near roadways or easements in otherwise green areas.
- For dry spots in moist, otherwise green locations.
LISTEN…
-
- For a roaring, blowing, or hissing sound.
SMELL…
-
- Although natural gas is odorless, a “rotton-egg” smelling agent (Mercaptan) is added to help you detect a leak.
What To Do If You Suspect a Natural Gas Leak:
- First, turn off and abandon any motorized equipment you may be operating.
- Leave the area quickly.
- Warn others to stay away from the area.
- From a safe place, report the emergency to the local fire department by calling 9-1-1.
- Call the pipeline operator. If it is Lake Apopka Natural Gas District, call our 24/7 emergency toll-free telephone number at 800.542.3344, or you can always call our local number at 407.656.2734.
- DO NOT use open flames or bring anything into the area that may spark ignition of the gas leak (like telephones, flashlights, motor vehicles or electric or battery operated tools, etc.)
- DO NOT attempt to extinguish the fire.
- DO NOT attempt to operate underground valves or control the flow of escaping gas by bending or squeezing pipe.
Appliance Safety Tips:
Make sure that you observe basic safety rules when you operate your natural gas appliances inside your home. Below are a few simple steps to follow to ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones:
- DO NOT use or store flammable products such as gasoline, solvents or adhesives in the same room or area where a water heater or any other gas appliance is installed. KEEP FLAMMABLE PRODUCTS stored in approved containers with lids tightly closed and away from your children and appliances.
- DO NOT keep paper, curtains, solvents, etc. near gas appliances. They can be a fire hazard.
- Make sure all of your gas appliances are in proper working order, with proper venting, no leaks and with a sufficient supply of air to operate safely.
- To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning…
- 1) Keep boxes, laundry or other materials from restricting air flow to appliance.
- 2) Make sure vent hoods, pipes, or flues are not blocked or corroded.
- 3) Make sure your gas appliance is installed correctly.
- 4) NEVER use a gas appliance incorrectly. For example, do not use your gas stove to heat a room or use a gas or charcoal grill indoors.
- 5) Have your natural gas furnaces, fireplaces, or space heaters inspected every year. Other appliances, such as water heaters, clothes dryers, ranges and cook tops, should be checked for proper operation every two years.