From the Central Florida Christian Chamber

The Central Florida Christian Chamber of Commerce announced that Krystal Parker has been selected as its new president. Parker assumed the role on July 1, 2020.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be part of the Christian Chamber and to serve the organization and the community as the Chamber president,” said Parker. “As we move ahead during these challenging times, I am excited to be at the helm of a thriving, active Christian business community that is making a difference in Central Florida.”

“Central Florida is a strongly Christian community. The Chamber is uniquely qualified to help local Christians more profitably integrate their faith and work,” said Kevin W. McCarthy, board chairman. “There is no better person to lead the Chamber right now than Krystal Parker. We are looking forward to expanding both in membership and services under Krystal’s leadership.”

Parker succeeds Mark Goldstein, who served as the Chamber’s president for 11 years. “Krystal’s deep faith and core values, combined with her business experience and amazing people skills, make her the perfect choice to take the Chamber into a new era,” said Goldstein.

Parker brings a wealth of business experience to the Chamber. She has an undergraduate degree in psychology, masters in marketing and attended Harvard Business School for senior executives. Parker scaled the corporate ladder of a Fortune 200 publicly traded oil and gas company, where she became the youngest executive among a handful of women officers. Her consulting firm, Intent and Impact, specializes in creating executive and board level strategies as well as developing organizational leadership programs. She is a certified John Maxwell DISC behavioral specialist, trainer, speaker and coach, as well as a professor teaching graduate and undergraduate level courses in innovation, management, diversity, leadership and business ethics. Parker says, “Business is my sport.” And she plays it well.

Central Florida Christian Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization for Christian businesses across Central Florida and beyond. Our mission is to build Kingdom, build Business, and build Community through engagements and greater exposure in the business community. For additional information, visit CFChristianChamber.com.