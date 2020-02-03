This Monday on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” will host an NBA Kobe Byrant #GirlDad audience reflection of young ladies/women and Dads’ thoughts about their special relationship with one another. This is an opportunity to raise the volume of #GirlDad as personified by NBA Superstar Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others. The Duo will welcome brief tributes from the listening audience about the trials, tribulations and successful relationship lessons shared by fathers and their daughters.

Join the open-mic conversation, and dial in at (407) 894-1680.

Let’s Talk Nation will also hear what “Nicole Knows”, these and other topics are discussed by two of the most influential voices in Central Florida on the top-rated Monday Night radio talk show — LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!

Joining the Duo in-studio, for the second half of the show, special guest, Town of Eatonville resident, Mr. James Benderson presently a candidate for the town council. Mr. Benderson will articulate how he intends to improve the lives of residents of the oldest black incorporated municipality in the United States.

Join Rod Love, Greg Jackson and the entire Let’s Talk Nation on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT, every Monday from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on 1680am WOKB, online at www.wokbradio.com, on Facebook @letstalknationusa or call-in to 407-894-1680. LET’S TALK ABOUT IT is the can’t miss radio show that will blow your mind!

