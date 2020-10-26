Focus on Elections

Prior to the August primaries, The Apopka Voice reached out to interview all the candidates running for Property Appraiser, School Board Member District 7, and Sheriff. We emailed six questions to each candidate, gathered biographical details, and wrote a profile on the candidates that responded.

It was, and is, our hope that readers will be better informed on their choices when voting because of information provided here.

We are now mere days away from the General Election on November 3, with early voting ongoing until November 1, and thought it might be helpful to provide these profiles again, in case you missed it the first time around. Additionally, we have included links to read up on the other state and federal level candidates that serve the Apopka area as well.

And too, keep an eye out this week for profiles on our own Apopka candidates running for City Commission Seat #2.

Candidate Profiles

The first set of links, below, are to the profiles we wrote on those candidates who ended up winning the primary in August, and are now running in the General Election. Melissa Byrd is the exception as she ran, and won, the seat outright during the Primary for School Board Member District 7. Her information will not be included below as she will not be on the November ballot. However, if you would like to read her profile article, click here to do so.

Please note that the “Profiles” articles were published in August prior to the Primary, so the data (on number of candidates running and fund-raising numbers) was from the August dates of publication.

Orange County Property Appraiser

Amy Mercado (DEM) – Profiled on The Apopka Voice; won the Primary in August

Tim Loucks (WRI) – Did not respond to interview questions; no known website or Facebook page

Orange County Sheriff

John Mina (DEM) – Profiled on The Apopka Voice; won the Primary in August

Tim Lucas Adams (WRI) – Profiled on The Apopka Voice

Winston Johnson (WRI) – Did not respond to interview questions; no known website or Facebook page

Other Candidate Information

We have additionally included links, below, to the websites or Facebook pages of candidates running in categories we did NOT originally cover, but who will be on the General Election ballot and who serve the Apopka area. These include candidates running for US Representative in Congress District 10, State Attorney 9th Judicial Circuit, State Senator District 11, and Soil and Water Conservation Groups 1-3 and 5. We have provided these links to make it easier for you to review information on their backgrounds and their priorities.

US Representative in Congress District 10

Vennia Francois (REP) – Website

Val Demings (DEM) – Website

State Attorney 9th Judicial Circuit

Monique Worrell (DEM) – Website

Jose Torroella (NPA) – Website

State Senator District 11

Joshua Eli Adams (REP) – Website

Randolph Bracy (DEM) – Facebook

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 1

Bobby Agagnina – Website

Nate Douglas – Facebook

Tim Veigle – Website

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 2

Karolyn Campbell – Facebook

Sean L. McQuade – Website

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 3

Raquel Lozano – Facebook

Daniel Romeo – Facebook

Vibert “Issa” White – No known website or Facebook page

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 5

Mark Meta – Website

Jimm Middleton – Facebook

Alaina Shaleen Slife – Facebook