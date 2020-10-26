Focus on Elections
Prior to the August primaries, The Apopka Voice reached out to interview all the candidates running for Property Appraiser, School Board Member District 7, and Sheriff. We emailed six questions to each candidate, gathered biographical details, and wrote a profile on the candidates that responded.
It was, and is, our hope that readers will be better informed on their choices when voting because of information provided here.
We are now mere days away from the General Election on November 3, with early voting ongoing until November 1, and thought it might be helpful to provide these profiles again, in case you missed it the first time around. Additionally, we have included links to read up on the other state and federal level candidates that serve the Apopka area as well.
And too, keep an eye out this week for profiles on our own Apopka candidates running for City Commission Seat #2.
Candidate Profiles
The first set of links, below, are to the profiles we wrote on those candidates who ended up winning the primary in August, and are now running in the General Election. Melissa Byrd is the exception as she ran, and won, the seat outright during the Primary for School Board Member District 7. Her information will not be included below as she will not be on the November ballot. However, if you would like to read her profile article, click here to do so.
Please note that the “Profiles” articles were published in August prior to the Primary, so the data (on number of candidates running and fund-raising numbers) was from the August dates of publication.
Orange County Property Appraiser
Amy Mercado (DEM) – Profiled on The Apopka Voice; won the Primary in August
Tim Loucks (WRI) – Did not respond to interview questions; no known website or Facebook page
Orange County Sheriff
John Mina (DEM) – Profiled on The Apopka Voice; won the Primary in August
Tim Lucas Adams (WRI) – Profiled on The Apopka Voice
Winston Johnson (WRI) – Did not respond to interview questions; no known website or Facebook page
Other Candidate Information
We have additionally included links, below, to the websites or Facebook pages of candidates running in categories we did NOT originally cover, but who will be on the General Election ballot and who serve the Apopka area. These include candidates running for US Representative in Congress District 10, State Attorney 9th Judicial Circuit, State Senator District 11, and Soil and Water Conservation Groups 1-3 and 5. We have provided these links to make it easier for you to review information on their backgrounds and their priorities.
US Representative in Congress District 10
Vennia Francois (REP) – Website
Val Demings (DEM) – Website
State Attorney 9th Judicial Circuit
Monique Worrell (DEM) – Website
Jose Torroella (NPA) – Website
State Senator District 11
Joshua Eli Adams (REP) – Website
Randolph Bracy (DEM) – Facebook
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 1
Bobby Agagnina – Website
Nate Douglas – Facebook
Tim Veigle – Website
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 2
Karolyn Campbell – Facebook
Sean L. McQuade – Website
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 3
Raquel Lozano – Facebook
Daniel Romeo – Facebook
Vibert “Issa” White – No known website or Facebook page
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 5
Mark Meta – Website
Jimm Middleton – Facebook
Alaina Shaleen Slife – Facebook