Schools may be closed but kids’ ideas are open
From Idea Tank for Kids at Home and Lowey Bundy Sichol
Who says you need to be old enough to drive to have a great business idea?
Recognizing that entrepreneurial lightning can strike at any time, Idea Tank for Kids AT HOME 2020 is seeking business pitches from kids ages 8-13 in a nationwide competition with a grand prize of $1,000.
Any invention or business concept is eligible, from a germ of an idea to a prototype of a product. The $1,000 grand prize will be awarded by a judging panel of successful executives and entrepreneurs. A $500 “audience favorite” winner will be selected by family members, friends and classmates viewing the free online pitch event.
The deadline to enter is June 25, with a fun “Shark Tank”-like finale for the top 20 submissions to be held online June 30 via video conference.
Here’s how Idea Tank for Kids AT HOME works:
1.) Come up with an idea and business pitch. (Think Shark Tank!)
2.) Parents must fill out the registration form. Any accompanying videos should be sent by parents to IdeaTank4Kids@gmail.com.
3.) Top 20 Finalists will be notified on June 26, 2020.
4.) Top 20 Finalists will pitch their idea over Zoom to our Judge panel on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 3pm CT.
5.) Up to 1,000 audience members can watch the event over Zoom and will vote for an audience favorite. Judge grand prize winner will win $1,000! Audience Fan Favorite will win $500!
Here are the rules:
2.) The idea and pitch must be entirely created by kids. Parents can help their kids film, keeping in mind that this is a competition for kids, but parents must upload and submit the video for their child.
3.) Parents must enter their child into the competition. Teams may consist of 2 or more members but everyone on the team must be between the ages of 8-13.
4.) Deadline to apply is June 25, 2020 at 11:59PM CT. Top 20 Finalists will be notified June 26, 2020.
5.) All Finalists will have 5 minutes TOTAL to present their idea and answer the judges questions. Idea Tank for Kids will take place on June 30, 2020 at 3pm CT.
6.) The Judges will pick a unanimous winner based on their objective analysis of the ideas and pitches. The audience winner will be chosen via an audience poll on Zoom. Winners will be announced at the end of the event.
Note: The purpose of Idea Tank for Kids is to create a fun event that teaches entrepreneurship to kids. The registration form is used only to communicate to families about Idea Tank for Kids 2020. Names are never sold or use for any other purpose.
If you have any questions, please email Lowey Sichol, Founder of Idea Tank, LLC at IdeaTank4Kids@gmail.com.