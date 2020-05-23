Schools may be closed but kids’ ideas are open

From Idea Tank for Kids at Home and Lowey Bundy Sichol

Who says you need to be old enough to drive to have a great business idea?

Recognizing that entrepreneurial lightning can strike at any time, Idea Tank for Kids AT HOME 2020 is seeking business pitches from kids ages 8-13 in a nationwide competition with a grand prize of $1,000.

Any invention or business concept is eligible, from a germ of an idea to a prototype of a product. The $1,000 grand prize will be awarded by a judging panel of successful executives and entrepreneurs. A $500 “audience favorite” winner will be selected by family members, friends and classmates viewing the free online pitch event.

The deadline to enter is June 25, with a fun “Shark Tank”-like finale for the top 20 submissions to be held online June 30 via video conference.

Here’s how Idea Tank for Kids AT HOME works:

1.) Come up with an idea and business pitch. (Think Shark Tank!)

2.) Parents must fill out the registration form. Any accompanying videos should be sent by parents to IdeaTank4Kids@gmail.com.

3.) Top 20 Finalists will be notified on June 26, 2020.

4.) Top 20 Finalists will pitch their idea over Zoom to our Judge panel on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 3pm CT.

5.) Up to 1,000 audience members can watch the event over Zoom and will vote for an audience favorite. Judge grand prize winner will win $1,000! Audience Fan Favorite will win $500!

Here are the rules:

1.) Open to kids in United States, age 8-13.