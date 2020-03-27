From Orange County Government Florida

Currently, there are 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Orange County – with four deaths. This number has doubled in the past two days. One of Orange County Fire Rescue’s firefighters has also tested positive for COVID-19. Our first responders continue to care for our residents in the midst of this crisis, so it is of paramount importance to stay vigilant with the Executive Order and comply with social distancing.

Executive Order Amended

The mandatory “Stay At Home” Executive Order takes effect today, March 26, 2020 at 11 p.m. It will continue until April 9 at 11 p.m.

In response to business and resident inquiries, some amendments have been made to the Executive Order. Visit the County’s updated FAQ page, which details common questions.

COVID-19 Crisis Assistance Program

Due to the overwhelming response from the community, Orange County is increasing its staff members for its COVID-19 Crisis Assistance Program.

We are aware that the initial rollout of the COVID-19 Crisis Assistance Program to help Orange County residents had some challenges in respect to high call volume and citizens not being bel to get through. To that end, we are offering an online form to help streamline the process. recognized these challenges and took aggressive action and are here to report that:

For the quickest and most convenient way to contact the COVID-19 Crisis Assistance Program, fill out a form at: ocfl.net/COVID19RentalAssistance. Appointments will be scheduled within two to five business days. We are conducting up to 44 appointments each day this week, and will be up to about 60 per day starting next week. If you are unable to fill out a form online, you can call at 407-836-6500 (hours Mon – Fri. 8 a.m. to noon), but there is no need to call if you fill out a form.

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS)

The “Grab and Go” free meal program for children 18 years old and under will continue at 50 sites. Please check ocps.net for location updates. The hours of the program have been adjusted to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Friday, March 27. The meals include breakfast and lunch to take home. Children must be present to receive the meals. Children can be in a vehicle, walking or riding a bike and no identification is needed. The family does NOT need to qualify for free and reduced meals and the child does NOT have to be enrolled at the school to receive food.

Distance learning for ALL OCPS students begin Monday, March 30.

Ninth Circuit Courts Update

All non-emergency hearings will either be rescheduled or conducted remotely. All proceedings in the outlying courthouses – Apopka, Ocoee, and Winter Park – scheduled through April 17 have been canceled to be rescheduled at a later time.

Essential/Critical Proceedings:

Persons seeking emergency injunctions for protection

Emergency shelter hearings

Baker Act hearings

Guardianship hearings

Jury Trials

Suspension through April 17

If you have been summoned to report for duty between now and April 17, your service is complete and you will not be called again for at minimum 12 months.

Accessing Updated Information

The circuit has a dedicated COVID-19 information and update page on our website, www.ninthcircuit.org

Orange County Property Appraiser Update

The Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office has granted a 45-day extension for filing Tangible Personal Property (TPP) tax returns. Returns are now due May 15, 2020, and can be filed by mail, online or via email. Visit www.ocpafl.org for additional information.