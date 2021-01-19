From the City of Apopka Newsletter

Adopt-A-Road is a volunteer litter control program sponsored by the City of Apopka. This program allows citizens and organizations to enhance the level of community pride in their surrounding area by reducing litter. Participants agree to pick up trash and litter in the right-of-way or median along roads they adopt, as often as necessary to keep the area clean.

Adopt-A-Road is built on the concept that volunteers at the local level, helping to keep their roads cleaner, will help build more community pride. This in turn will contribute to a safer city and retention of property values. This program does not attempt to set standards for community cleanliness. It does, however, aim to promote neighborhood cohesiveness and to project an attractive city with a comfortable quality of life.

Joining the Adopt-A-Road Program is a great way to get acquainted with your neighbors, and the good news is, there are no costs involved in joining Adopt-A-Road, and it only takes a little of your time.

Program Information

Groups are requested to adopt a one to three mile section of the road for a minimum of two years.

Litter should be picked up from your adopted road as needed and at a minimum of six times a year.

Adopt-A-Road signs including your organization’s name will be installed at each of the adopted roadway sections.

For more information about this program, including how you or your organization can become a sponsor, visit our Adopt-A-Road page or contact 407-703-1681.