From the St. Johns River Water Management District

With nearly 1,500 lakes within its boundaries, the St. Johns River Water Management District’s Governing Board on Tuesday joined the North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) and groups around the country in recognizing July 2020 as Lakes Appreciation Month.

“We are committed to implementing projects to preserve and restore the water quality and ecological balance of the lakes in our District,” said Dr. Erich Marzolf, director of the district’s Division of Water and Land Resources, and the Region 4 director on the North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) Board of Directors. “From planting native vegetation and enhancing the District’s wetland restoration area on Lake Apopka’s north shore to implementing a pilot project in northeast Florida to remove phosphorous from treated wastewater within the Doctors Lake basin or conducting gizzard shad harvesting from lakes — the District’s work is essential to the environment and economy of our state.”

The St. Johns River has many large lakes along its length, starting with Blue Cypress Lake at its headwaters and flowing though Washington, Harney, Jesup, Monroe and George along its path to the ocean. Other noteworthy lakes in the district are Lake Apopka, the headwaters of the Ocklawaha Chain of Lakes and River, and Newnans Lake, the headwaters of the Orange Creek Basin.

NALMS makes the annual proclamation to raise awareness of the importance of lakes and the benefits they provide, highlighting the value of water and open spaces, recreation and how they serve in aquifer recharge, as well as helping to reduce the force and effects of flooding. Marzolf represents Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee on the NALMS board.

For information about waterways within the district, visit www.sjrwmd.com/waterways/.

Join the conversation at #sjrwmd #NALMS #loveourlakes.

St. Johns River Water Management District staff are committed to ensuring the sustainable use and protection of water resources for the benefit of the people of the district and the state of Florida. The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of five districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. The district encompasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. District headquarters are in Palatka, and staff also are available to serve the public at service centers in Maitland, Jacksonville and Palm Bay.