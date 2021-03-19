From the Office of U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings

Congresswoman Val Demings has extended an invitation to residents of Florida’s 10th District, that includes Apopka, for a virtual town hall with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden.

Dr. Fauci and other experts will answer your questions regarding COVID-19, the vaccines, and pandemic relief services available in Central Florida.

This discussion will take place March 31st at 3:00pm. It will be held on Zoom and streamed on Rep. Demings’ Facebook page at http://facebook.com/pg/RepValDemings/

Questions will be taken in writing through Zoom and Facebook.

RSVP below to receive a link to participate by Zoom, or go to Rep. Demings’ Facebook page at 3:00pm on March 31st to watch.

Dear Neighbor,

I pray that you and your loved ones are healthy and staying safe.

Over half a million Americans have now died from COVID-19. They were our grandparents, our mothers and fathers, children, brothers, sisters, friends. They mattered. I have been praying for all of the families of those who have lost loved ones during this horrible time.

Beyond this heartbreaking toll, 18 million Americans are on unemployment, 40 million fear eviction, schools have closed, inequities are worsening, 8 in 10 minority businesses are on brink of closure, and 24 million Americans are going hungry—including 12 million children.

We have a responsibility to keep our communities and our families whole during this crisis. We cannot leave anyone behind.

Vaccines are now available at local drug stores and community vaccination sites. Eligible Floridians include those over 60, as well as individuals in certain professions or with preexisting medical conditions.

Last week, we passed the American Rescue Plan, urgent new COVID-19 relief which was signed by President Biden. As I told CNN last month, this is a time to “go big or go home.”

This legislation, which passed with no Republican votes despite overwhelming bipartisan public support, will deliver vital resources for Florida families and communities to crush the virus, put vaccines in people’s arms, money in people’s pockets, children safely back in school and workers back in jobs.

Our legislation includes the following provisions:

Immediate financial relief of $1,400 per eligible person

Expansion of unemployment relief, food assistance, mortgage assistance, and rental assistance

Expansion of the Child Tax Credit to $3,000 per child, and $3,600 for children under six

Earned Income Tax Credits for fifteen million low-wage workers

Puts us on the path to reopening schools safely by investing in safety renovations and vaccines, and provides resources to help children catch up for lost learning time.

Puts people back to work with critical investments in small businesses and local services, including health care workers, transit, sanitation, food workers, police and fire, our first responders, teachers, and more.

Billions for hospitals and vaccine distribution so that we can protect our families and get back to normal.

This legislation will lift 12 million Americans out of poverty, cut child poverty in HALF, and pay for itself by generating $1.25 for every dollar spent.

In addition to this relief, President Biden has ordered an unusual Special Enrollment Period, allowing you to sign up for health care if you currently lack it. Go to https://www.healthcare.gov/ to sign up.

This has been a challenging time for our country and our community. But we have hope, and due to the tireless work of scientists, researchers, doctors and nurses we are rapidly distributing three effective and safe vaccines. As we work to rebuild America, each of us must continue to lift each other up and continue the struggle for liberty, justice, and opportunity for all.

It is an honor and a privilege to serve and represent you. Please continue to care for one another and stay safe.

Sincerely,

U.S. Rep. Val Demings

