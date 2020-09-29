Career seekers at CareerSource Central Florida are eligible for credit union membership, plus additional benefits

From CareerSource Central Florida and Addition Financial

Earlier this year, Addition Financial was named the Platinum Sponsor of CareerSource Central Florida’s Summer Youth Program. Now, in order to best serve the community’s needs, the two organizations have expanded their partnership to serve all age groups.

“During this global pandemic, we at Addition Financial know that we have the power to make a meaningful impact during COVID-19. We are proud to work alongside another organization with a people helping people mindset, and look forward to serving our community together,” said Katie Thomasson, Vice President of Community Engagement at Addition Financial.

Through this partnership, Addition Financial will provide free virtual financial education resources for all age groups, offering healthy money tips and other helpful tools to foster financial success. Career seekers at CareerSource Central Florida are eligible for credit union membership at Addition Financial, a safe and secure financial institution to set up their direct deposits.

In addition, the credit union will collaborate with CareerSource Central Florida on blog content, podcast episodes and other educational platforms that serve all age groups.

“Arming our career seekers with vital financial knowledge and skills will build a solid foundation for success,” said Mimi Coenen, Chief Operating Officer at CareerSource Central Florida. “Not only is financial literacy the key to managing money effectively, but it also helps individuals thrive and successfully navigate their careers.”

Addition Financial believes in the power of transforming lives by bringing financial success and education to everyone. With a robust suite of financial services designed to meet members’ needs, the credit union serves more than 155,000 members at 25 full-service branches and nine high school branches, and is a part of the Presto! ATM network. Headquartered in Lake Mary, Fla., Addition Financial is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $2 billion in total assets. With a legacy of more than 80 years of serving educators and supporting education, Addition Financial is the Official Financial Institution of the UCF Knights and owns the naming rights to the Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus. Addition Financial is also the Preferred Credit Union for Seminole State College and the Preferred Credit Union for Valencia College. For more information, visit AdditionFi.com.

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is Florida’s second largest regional workforce board that is state and federally funded with an annual operating budget of $30.5 million. CSCF provides comprehensive services to connect career seekers and local businesses at no cost. Services include screening and hiring talent; employee training and education; paid internships and no cost skills training and education programs. In fiscal year 2019-2020, CSCF served nearly 80,000 career seekers and 4,000 businesses. It helped advance skills for more than 1,800 career seekers and placed more than 6,300 individuals in jobs across Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Sumter Counties. For more information, visit www.CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com.career seekers, over 3,800 businesses, nearly 3,000 veterans and more than 1,800 youth. It helped advance skills for more than 3,100 career seekers and placed more than 8,700 individuals in jobs across Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Sumter Counties. For more information, visit www.CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com.