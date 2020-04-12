Inspiration… and perspective, with a little humor along the way

By Charles Towne

A buddy of mine is going through some very difficult times. He had a pretty good job, and was secure in the knowledge that the company couldn’t get along without him. I mean, he was valuable, right? Then, SURPRISE! He got a pink slip. He wasn’t the only one to get laid off. And by the way, being laid off is another way to say, “You’re fired!”, right? They both amount to the same thing don’t they? I mean, he’s out of a job! It can’t get any worse than that, can it?

Then, surprise! It got worse! His car was repossessed!

He told me a few days later, “Life really sucks!”

Well, yeah, sometimes life sucks. But… “bad things do happen to good people”.

Sure bad things happen to good people, and they even happen to folks like you and me. How else do you explain a toothache, a hangnail, a splinter under a fingernail, or an exciting and most stimulating case of hemorrhoids?

Recently I, like most folks often do, went through a series of little setbacks. I woke up one night recently to a most entertaining ear ache, and I haven’t had an ear ache since I was about knee high to a short snake. My advice is this: if at all possible, avoid ear aches. They hurt.

My ear ache migrated from my right ear to my left ear.

My doctor gave me antibiotics.

And now I’m about as deaf as a rock… or clam. (I don’t think rocks have ears do they?)

My doctor told me my hearing loss is temporary and to “enjoy it” while I can. Enjoy it, he said! (I think I’m going to get a new doctor.)

As some of you are aware, my wife, my sweetie, my cuddle bunny, my sugar cookie, is in a nursing home with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. I have for the last three years visited her on a daily basis. Rarely have I missed a day. And now this fire-breathing dragon of a pandemic rears its ugly head and the powers that be cuts all visitation rights. Which I understand. But I am sure my darling doesn’t understand why I am ignoring her.

And then I got a call from my baby sister, Judy, telling me that her son, Kurt, is in the hospital in Arizona with the coronavirus.

Yeah. Sometimes life sucks.

But…we know that prayer works, don’t we?

This morning I woke up, and after a brief study time and prayer, I played Mr. Chef and prepared a three-egg southwestern omelet arranged on big plate with a handful of fresh strawberries, a banana, a piece of warm toast, and a glass of lemon water with honey. Now that is a pretty nice breakfast any time!

While eating my breakfast I got another call from my sis telling me that Kurt, while still in the hospital, is improving! YES! THANK YOU PAPA GOD! And then, after all that good stuff, I sat my old wrinkled behind at my desk and began performing my two-fingered dance on the keyboard, and I have to say, that is a pretty good start to a new day!

No sir’ree bob, life ain’t all that bad nohow!

Dear Papa God, Thank you so much for watching over each of us. Bless each of your kids this day and help each of us to be what you are calling us to be. Save your people and help us to know you better. Thank you Papa God for working your will in each of us. Thank you for healing us mentally, physically and especially spiritually. Thanks for what you are doing in each of our lives. Praise you and thank you. In Jesus’ most wonderful and Holy name, Amen

Charles Towne is first and foremost a Christian. An octogenarian, author, journalist, wildlife photographer, naturalist, caregiver, and survivor, his life has been and continues to be, a never-ending adventure filled with possibilities never imagined. He has adopted the philosophy that to Live fully, laugh uproariously, love passionately, and learn like there is no tomorrow, is a formula for a long and joy-filled life.