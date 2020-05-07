Organic eating is often decried as a fad diet, but there is science to back that organic eating can provide a lot of value . In an article in Time Out, the problems with labeling food items as ‘organic’ is meticulously outlined, as many manufacturers ‘greenwash’ their labels and make false claims. However, many regulations are now in place that combat this issue, meaning that many heavy metals and pesticides are left out of foods – which is great news for the family.

Whether or not adopting an entirely organic lifestyle is right for your family requires careful thought. Is organic food good for all age ranges? Is it possible to eat organically while on-the-go? And most importantly, is it safe?

Organic food and kids

First, it’s important to ask yourself why you want an organic lifestyle. For many families, it’s important to keep kids away from junk food. A 2019 study conducted at the New York University School of Medicine found a causal link between lifetime obesity and proximity to junk food. If it’s in the cupboard, your child may well experience health problems . Conversely, organic foods are often less snackable but provide a wide array of health benefits. Plus, organic foods can appeal to all age ranges — there are even several baby formulas that use all-natural ingredients while remaining both safe and nutritionally rich for your child . Organic doesn’t have to mean unclean or unsafe – it just means food is grown in a sensitive and natural way, which is good for the body.

Is it convenient?

Organic foods often contain higher levels of vegetables that require time and preparation, but organic can also simply refer to any food grown organically. That means healthy snacks, healthy versions of mainstream products, and indeed unhealthy stuff – fats, sugars and oily snacks — can be deemed ‘organic’, too. Bear this in mind when purchasing – you can always pick up ingredients to feed the family on the fly, but they might not necessarily be healthy. It’s all about the macro-nutrients. The benefit of organic food is that you’re less likely to find unexplained ingredients or not know where your nutrients are coming from. Organic foods tend to be higher in ‘healthy’ fats, for instance.

Are organic foods safe?

According to Harvard Health, the pesticide level differential between organic and non-organic foods is not significant enough so as to cause health problems. Therefore, both organic and non-organic foods are, technically speaking, perfectly safe to eat. However, where organic foods may be safer is from a lack of hormone or chemical input, which can cause health problems down the line when consumed in high amounts. For instance, mass-produced steak is regularly pumped with antibiotics and hormones and can result in a poor quality product that can impact your family’s health. Therefore, in this case, choosing grass-fed beef that’s organic is the safer and more natural choice.

Organic food is sweeping the country, and the agricultural lands in Apopka are certainly no different. While it may seem time-consuming to prepare, all of the evidence points to organic crops being good — and better — for your family. With time and dedication to picking out the right stuff, you can boost your family’s health.