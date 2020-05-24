Inspiration

By Charles Towne

Mom and dad have been dead for several years now, but if either of them were to speak to me right now, as much as it might surprise, even shock me, I would immediately recognize their voices.

Or, just imagine your phone rings, and when you answer it the voice on the other end of the line is that of an old friend, or perhaps a chum from your school days, someone that you haven’t spoken to for twenty or more years. And yet, as soon as you hear the voice, memories come flooding back and you say the person’s name in surprise. It is almost as though no time has passed at all as you relive old memories.

And now I ask you, what sort of relationship have you created with Papa God? Do you talk to each other like good friends? That, I believe, is the sort of relationship He yearns for. Imagine having that sort of friendship with God!

Think of it! You can spend time with Him, visit with Him, but more than that, He talks

to you! I mean He really talks to you. And He listens to you, too. Oh yes, He listens to you… and as He talks, you listen to Him… after all, He is God.

You tell Him your heart’s desires, and He, being a personal, loving, friendly God, tells you His! Can you imagine that?

That is what He yearns for, right now, today, this minute. He is reaching out to

you, in love.

Imagine a friendship with God! Wow!

Just imagine that you say, “I’m going to visit with God today because He told me we could

stop in anytime!” That should bring a smile to your face and a song to your heart, for

after all, that is His purpose, His intent – to build beautiful friendships with His kids,

isn’t it?

How often in your life have you heard His voice?

Let’s spend more time with Him, starting today. He is yearning for it. Are you?

We have heard that prayer is talking with God as a friend. Wow! What an idea!

So – and this is the question – if He spoke to you right now, really spoke to you, would

you recognize His voice? Yeah, what an idea!

Papa God, is that you?

Charles Towne is first and foremost a Christian. An octogenarian, author, journalist, wildlife photographer, naturalist, caregiver, and survivor, his life has been and continues to be, a never-ending adventure filled with possibilities never imagined. He has adopted the philosophy that to Live fully, laugh uproariously, love passionately, and learn like there is no tomorrow, is a formula for a long and joy-filled life.