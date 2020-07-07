Florida gas prices reach 15-week highs

Although Florida gas prices increased last week, drivers found the lowest prices at the pump for Independence Day since 2004.

“Gas prices remain very low for this time of year, due to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on supply and demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Retailers raised gas prices last week, in anticipation of strong demand for the Independence Day holiday weekend.”

Florida gas prices increased 8 cents last week. The state average of $2.11 per gallon is the highest price since March 19th. Despite the recent increase, drivers are saving an average of 57 cents per gallon compared to this time last year.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.20), Port St. Lucie ($2.13), Homosassa Springs ($2.13)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($2.07), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.08), Punta Gorda ($2.08)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.180 $2.179 $2.178 $2.003 $2.759 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.106 $2.107 $2.031 $1.897 $2.678 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.990 $1.990 $1.989 $1.778 $2.594 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.