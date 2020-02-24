This Monday on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” will recognize the memorial celebration for NBA great Kobe Byrant and his daughter Gianna at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Let’s Talk Nation will also hear what “Nicole Knows”, these and other topics are discussed by two of the most influential voices in Central Florida on the top-rated Monday Night radio talk show — LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!

Also catch up on the guilty verdict of Harvey Weinstein, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex (AOC’s war on fellow Democrats) and Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor issuing scathing dissent regarding legal immigration.

Joining the Duo in-studio, for the second half of the show, 2 special guests, candidates, Mr. Marlin Daniels and Mr. James Benderson vying for council seats on the oldest black incorporated municipality in the United States, the Town of Eatonville. Listen to how they propose change that residents can depend on.

