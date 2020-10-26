Focus on Business: Inspiring marketing that created a thirst monster
From The Hustle
People love ragging on venture capitalists for funding absurd ideas.
The latest target is Liquid Death, a beverage company that sells canned water from the Austrian Alps. A 12-pack costs $15.99 ($1.33 / tallboy can).
The water-tech startup just raised $23m and has secured $34m total.
Here’s are 3 reasons we kinda like it:
1. The branding is funny
Founded by former Netflix creative director Mike Cessario, the company’s motto should be on the Mount Rushmore of mottos: “Murder your Thirst.”
The rest of the website’s copy stays consistently on-brand:
- Coupon code = “Axe 10% off”
- Hashtags = #DeathToPlastic (“$0.05 from every can is used to kill plastic pollution”)
- Contact form = “Summon us”
- Merch store = T-shirts that read “hydrate or die”
- About us = “Let’s be clear. Liquid Death is a completely unnecessary approach to bottled water.”
2. Making hydration cool
That tallboy is designed to look like a beer or energy drink can, meaning you can enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage (and stay hydrated) at bars without being roasted. Combine that with the rise of “sober bars,” and Liquid Death is firmly riding the zeitgeist.
3. There’s a frickin’ “Killer Baby Namer” app on the website
Here are the new names for Hustle team members using Liquid Death’s baby namer:
- Pentagram Sparxxx Waters
- Dante the Pummeler Phan
- Slayer Goatlord Dohack
- Wulfric Blackhole Parr