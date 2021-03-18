By Allen Brown

These days, dumpsters are regularly used by both residential and business owners alike. You might need a dumpster while cleaning out your house, or to use during a renovation project, perhaps at a construction site, or for any other purpose where you need to “dump” the extra junk or waste you want to get rid of. It’s not every day you’ll need to use a dumpster, but when you do, it helps to know what you are paying for.

Many people are finding out that renting a dumpster is a lot more convenient than hauling multiple loads of trash to a dump site. It eliminates the hassle of handling heavy loads of garbage and making multiple trips yourself, and it saves a lot of time. While you will have to pay for the services of a dumpster rental, it will be well worth it.

Here are a few important things to look for while renting a dumpster.

Location

When considering renting a dumpster, be sure to check out local service providers in your area. It will be a lot more convenient for you, as well as supporting local business. Plus, any references will be easier to ascertain as they will likely be from local customers and the positive or negative experience they had.

A company that is situated further away from your home will likely cost you much more compared to a local one as they will have to add in transportation costs to the rental just to get to you. A local company as well is more likely to be able to provide you with timely service. A huge benefit when you want to get the job done as soon as possible.

Sizing

When you are renting a dumpster, make sure you have a rough idea about the size you will need, depending on the amount of garbage bags or big items that will go into the dumpster. If you don’t pause to evaluate properly, you might order a dumpster that could be way too big or too small for your actual need, and cost you more money than expected.

Check with the dumpster rental company on the sizes they have and how to estimate what you’ll need. A reputable company understands that nobody wants to pay for a 30 yard dumpster when you can easily be done with a 20 yard dumpster. Most companies provide dumpsters in standard sizes of 10 yards, 20 yards, 30 yards, and 40 yards.

Local Reputation

Speaking of being “reputable”, whenever you are hiring a dumpster rental company, it is wise to check their years of service as well as customer feedback on the quality of their experience. If any of your family or friends hired a company, that’s a great place to start.

A well-experienced company should have complete knowledge about estimating size, the time involved, as well as waste disposal laws, and there are several well-reputed companies like dumpster rental in Jacksonville that you can hire.

With a good company, you can ask your queries directly from their representatives. Make sure to ask them about their pricing, and check if their rental terms are amenable to your needs. If they are confident about their services, have good feedback from previous customers, and you are satisfied with the answers provided, you can feel better about moving ahead.

Pricing

To start, it’s always good to decide on a dumpster renting budget that you’re comfortable to work with before researching various companies. That way, when you find a company that can provide the services you need within your budget, you’ll know it’s a good fit.

And don’t hesitate to negotiate on the rental price with the company. There is nothing to be embarrassed about when asking for a discount. It is better than making a wrong choice, or feeling pressured to pay more than you can afford. Many companies often have promotions going on, or will offer 10% off to senior citizens, non-profit organizations, or for returning or referred customers. You may not know though until you ask.

Do your research. Call a variety of companies as they will each have their own rental rates. And make sure to ask if there are any “extra” fees or charges for their services that they may not have mentioned. While it may take a little extra time, in the long run it will be more beneficial to you to do the research, check the prices of several, local companies providing the services you need, and then going with the best choice.

Waste Disposal

When talking with a dumpster rental company, it will be important for you know what kind of items you will be disposing of. Not only will a good company be able to guide you on the appropriate size dumpster needed for your waste, but they will also be able to instruct you on how to manage, and / or how they can manage a variety of waste materials.

The company you choose needs to be able to manage hazardous waste, if that is the type of waste you need to dispose of. There are some wastes that may be prohibited by the company such as flammable substances, medical waste, or any kind of harmful waste. Talk with their customer service to determine what their approved / prohibited waste items are, and what you need done.

Customer service is the basis of any company’s success. If the company is easygoing and helps customers with their queries, if their pick-up and drop-off services are on time, and if they can provide good support for their customers, then this will be reflected in your experience, as well as feedback from previous clients.

As an extra support, some companies also provide workers that will help you with all the trash management and do all the dirty work for you. Whatever your level of need, make sure that the company you choose has all the equipment and services to get their job done.

Renting a dumpster is not as difficult a task as it may at first seem to be. You just have to take a little extra time to choose the company wisely, taking into account the above key points along the way.