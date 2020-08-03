The Limited Extension of Mortgage Foreclosures and Eviction Relief issued last week will allow landlords to move forward with the eviction filing process for non-payment of rent for evictions that are not COVID-19 related.

MAYOR DEMINGS’ GOALS FOR THE WEEK:

Make sure residents know where testing is available

Continue to gain compliance from residents and businesses with Orange County’s Face Coverings Executive Order

Retool our efforts to distribute more crisis assistance funds and personal protective equipment (PPE) in our community

COVID-19 NUMBERS

Orange County has an increase of 224 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported as of August 3, bringing the County’s total confirmed cases the past two weeks at 6,298. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the County has tested nearly 260,000 individuals and the overall positivity rate according to the state is 11.6 percent – in comparison to the statewide positivity rate of 13 percent.

Below is information from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County on cases and positivity rates for the past two weeks.

COVID-19 TESTING: Resumes Tuesday, August 4

Testing will resume at both the Orange County Convention Center (opening August 4 at 9am) and the Econ Soccer Complex (opening August 4 at 8am). More information on ocfl.net/COVID19.

There are other organizations in the community also offering testing, including Walmart Mobile Testing, CVS, CareSpot Urgent Care, GuideWell Emergency Doctors, Passport Health, and AdventHealth Centra Care. Residents will have to check with each location to find out the specifics protocols they follow in order to get a test.

ORANGE CARES

As a reminder, the application process for Orange CARES Small Business Grant Program is temporarily closed until August 10, for the program team to update its eligibility criteria for the new micro-grants program for home-based businesses. More information will be updated late this week at ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.

The Orange CARES Program for Individual and Families continues to send out status emails to applicants. Those who applied on June 22 should receive their status email later this week. Email approvals for July 13 applications will begin to go out August 10. To date, more than $14 million has been provided to residents in need during this pandemic.

EVICTION MORATORIUM

The State of Florida Governor’s Executive Order 20-180 relating to Limited Extension of Mortgage Foreclosures and Eviction Relief issued on Thursday, July 30, 2020, will allow landlords to move forward with the eviction filing process for non-payment of rent for evictions that are not COVID-19 related.

However, the Executive Order does not allow the Writ of Possession (i.e., a law enforcement court order to remove a tenant from property). Writ of Possession can only occur after 12:01 a.m. on September 1, 2020. If you have received a 3-day or 30-day eviction notice, we encourage you to contact your landlord regarding the non-payment of rent.

For answers to some frequently asked questions, visit www.ocfl.net/HousingFAQs. If you need immediate assistance, please contact: Orange County Legal Aid Society, 407-841-8310; Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, 407-650-0533.

The County will bring an Eviction Diversion Program to the Orange County Board of County Commissioners on August 11.