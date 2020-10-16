Ever try selling Ikea furniture on Craigslist? Then you’re probably familiar with those atrocious lowball offers (“Hey, I know you listed at $60 but would you do $5?”) Luckily, there may be relief on the way. Ikea will begin buying back its furniture in the UK and Ireland [but will the US be next?*] As part of a move to “help its customers take a stand against excessive consumption,” Ikea will exchange store vouchers for that Billy bookcase. Per Business Insider, here is Ikea’s proprietary algorithm for determining used furniture value: 50% of original price for “new, without scratches”

30% of original price for “well-used with several scratches” The plan launches on Black Friday (Nov. 27) and customers can kickstart the process by filling out an online form before taking their used furniture into a store. Some furniture items will be donated while others will be sold Refurbished gear selected for re-sale will end up at a store in the world’s first “recycles mall” — ReTuna in Eskilstuna, Sweden — where everything is recycled. The scheme is consistent with Ikea’s plan to be carbon positive by 2030. While second-hand furniture likely won’t be as lucrative as the $10B refurb electronics industry, Ikea is setting a sustainable standard. More importantly, we might start seeing fewer ulcer-inducing Craigslist offers. *According to The New York Times, an Ikea spokesperson said, “It is a country decision, and Ikea Retail U.S. will not participate in the buyback program. The U.S. is currently exploring ways to bring Buy Back to the country in the future.”