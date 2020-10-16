|
The plan launches on Black Friday (Nov. 27)
|Ever try selling Ikea furniture on Craigslist?
Then you’re probably familiar with those atrocious lowball offers (“Hey, I know you listed at $60 but would you do $5?”)
Luckily, there may be relief on the way.
Ikea will begin buying back its furniture in the UK and Ireland [but will the US be next?*]
As part of a move to “help its customers take a stand against excessive consumption,” Ikea will exchange store vouchers for that Billy bookcase.
Per Business Insider, here is Ikea’s proprietary algorithm for determining used furniture value:
Some furniture items will be donated while others will be sold
Refurbished gear selected for re-sale will end up at a store in the world’s first “recycles mall” — ReTuna in Eskilstuna, Sweden — where everything is recycled.
The scheme is consistent with Ikea’s plan to be carbon positive by 2030. While second-hand furniture likely won’t be as lucrative as the $10B refurb electronics industry, Ikea is setting a sustainable standard.
More importantly, we might start seeing fewer ulcer-inducing Craigslist offers.
*According to The New York Times, an Ikea spokesperson said, “It is a country decision, and Ikea Retail U.S. will not participate in the buyback program. The U.S. is currently exploring ways to bring Buy Back to the country in the future.”