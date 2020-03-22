Inspiration

By Charles Towne

I have been Nancy’s caregiver for the majority of the last 18 years, but then Alzheimer’s disease came a-visiting.



As the disease progressed my capability to cope with it became more difficult, until I found myself unable to cope and I had to face the very real possibility of placing her in a full time nursing facility.



I am talking about my sweetheart here, my wife, my precious, sweet, Nancy.



Visiting her on a daily basis became routine, perhaps taking an occasional meal with her.



Maybe we would sit and watch a video together (she loves the old black and whites.) And then I would tuck her in, kiss her goodnight, and drive home to work on my latest writing endeavor before crawling into bed, alone.



I couldn’t see anything else but more of the same routine. Until now. This last Sunday I was informed that all visitor’s rights would be curtailed for at least two weeks.



We have been together for nearly twenty five years now, so this restriction places a bit of cramp in my style, if you know what I mean?



I have been accustomed to visiting my wife on a daily basis now for the last two and a half years. I can barely tolerate being separated from my sweetie. And with that thought I realize maybe just a little bit of what it must be like for a patient today, what with the isolation, the uncertainty, the ongoing confusion, the fear of the unknown, and the many questions that seem to have no real answers.



We have all heard that terrible word, EPIDEMIC! But now a new word comes along, PANDEMIC, and it threatens all that we hold dear…or does it?



Papa God encourages us in His word to, “Fear not, for I am with you, I will not leave you not forsake you, for I am your God!” The word also tells us in these uncertain but exciting times, “Perfect peace have they that love thy law for nothing shall offend them.” I wonder if the law the writer refers to could be the greatest Law, LOVE?



Dear Papa God, dear Heavenly Father, please hold us close and help each of us to remember that you love us with an undying love and nothing will, or can, separate us from you. In Jesus’ most wonderful and Holy name we ask it, Amen





Charles Towne is first and foremost a Christian. An octogenarian, author, journalist, wildlife photographer, naturalist, caregiver, and survivor, his life has been and continues to be, a never-ending adventure filled with possibilities never imagined. He has adopted the philosophy that to Live fully, laugh uproariously, love passionately, and learn like there is no tomorrow, is a formula for a long and joy-filled life.