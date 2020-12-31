By Allen Brown

The internet has afforded us the luxury of making money in the comfort of our own homes. Across the world, millions of people, rather than putting on a suit and trudging out into the rain to commute to work, sit in their pajamas, turn on their laptops, and spend a few hours doing what would be, for other people, an entire day’s work. Making money online is, without a doubt, the future, especially since following the first lockdown imposed to combat the SARS-CoV-19 virus, many employers want their workers to work solely online now and do not require them to come into the office in person more than once a week.

Here are a few ideas on how to easily make some money online:

Here are a few ideas on how to easily make some money online:

Freelance Writing

First and foremost, freelance writing. Freelance writing is one of the most popular methods of making money online and one of the more lucrative. Freelance writing can be, for many people, a full-time career, and one that can yield significant profits. Some freelance writers can make upwards of four-hundred dollars in a single day – that’s crazy money, huh? Others have made well in excess of six figures and regularly do so every single year. Freelance writing is the future for many people – yet they do not even know it yet.

If you want to get started in freelance writing, we advise you to start writing for a content mill, and as your writing and knowledge in the field develops, you can begin building a portfolio and searching for clients who will pay you to write articles for their blogs, journals, and websites. This is where the real money lies, so if you want to make a real profit and up your wages by 50%, then give freelance writing a shot. You won’t likely regret it!

Surveys

Completing surveys, while not as lucrative as freelance writing, is still a good way for you to make some money. Surveys can be found abundantly online, with some of the best paying being the US and UK survey sites, which you can find absolutely everywhere. Surveys will pay you to fill out surveys and questionnaires. The surveys can be about virtually anything and every one will be different. While you will not make a fortune from filling out surveys, you can make some quick cash on the side for something that takes less than a few minutes for each and every single one.

Buying and Selling

Buying and selling online is perhaps the most traditional and common method of making money online, but also one of the most competitive. Buying and selling on web sites such as Amazon and eBay are absolutely overloaded with sellers who are all vying for market domination. It can be difficult to establish a foothold on one of these websites, but when you have, you will be on your way to being set for life. Buying and selling is a good way to turn a profit and a good way for you to achieve financial independence from the comfort of your home. Very many people have made enough money to never work again by running successful online marketplaces.

You could also consider drop shipping, which is a method of digital selling wherein one sells other people’s products without ever having touched the products themselves. This is a great way to make a lot of money in a short amount of time with minimal work. You will not need to post, pack, or even touch the products you are selling, but rather, you can leave that to the third-party supplier with whom you do business. Drop shipping is a great way to make some quick cash.

Content Creation

Content creation, while a lot harder, is very lucrative. Content creation is when, as the name suggests, you create content. This content can be absolutely anything you are interested in, from blogs about space to videos about knives. If you have the motivation and creativity required to create content digitally, you can make a lot of money. You can expect to receive sponsorships, as well as donations from your fans, providing you have some, through applications like Patreon and CashApp. Content creation is, for many, the future. Some content creators, like PewDiePie, have made millions and millions of dollars from their content.

In this article, hopefully you have learned a bit more on how you can make money online.