By Trevor McDonald

We all have our vices. And if we’re being honest, some of us struggle with them more than others.

If you’ve struggled with addiction or fear you may be getting close, this pandemic may be testing your willpower.

The isolation, anxiety and boredom are getting to us all, and it’s especially difficult for anyone who is trying to stay sober. Regardless of what you may read on social media, alcohol isn’t the answer. In fact, it will only worsen any problems you have.

That’s why it’s so important to take care of yourself and avoid damaging habits in these uncertain times.

In this post, we cover some of the best tips for combating your vices when you’re stuck at home.

Reach out virtually

The first thing you should know is that you’re not alone. Thousands upon thousands of people are struggling with a similar issue. And there are virtual support groups where you can connect and have virtual meetings where you can support each other.

Connect with an organized meeting center like AA or NA and ask about virtual meetings. You may also be able to find online support groups through Facebook, Reddit or other online forums.

Find a healthier alternative

When you’re first getting sober, things like mocktails can really help you scratch your itch for the ritual of drinking alcohol. But when times are tough, you may be searching for more.

Kava and kratom are both natural replacements for substances that are commonly abused. Kava is often used as an alcohol replacement with much success. Kava is a drink that is made from a plant native to the western Pacific islands. In the South Pacific, people drink kava like they drink alcohol in western cultures because it has a relaxation effect without the risk of addiction.

Similarly, people have been using kratom as a pain reliever for many years. Kratom is an herb that produces an effect similar to opiates and stimulants. It increases mood, sociability and alertness, and it can also relieve pain.

CBD is another potential option as it provides some level of relaxation and anxiety relief, but it doesn’t provide the high that cannabis is known for.

If you’re interested in trying any of these alternatives, you may be able to find coupons for kratom, CBD or kava online. This way, you can try each of them out without a major financial investment.

Double down on healthy coping mechanisms

Stress is a major trigger for relapse, so it’s important that you’re handling stress in a way that’s healthy and productive. Unfortunately, stress isn’t going anywhere any time soon, so it’s up to each of us to find our own way to handle it.

What works well for you may not work for someone else (and vice versa), so try a few healthy stress-relieving activities and see what sticks. Many people find yoga, meditation and exercise to be helpful in combating the symptoms of anxiety. And the more you rely on these healthy outlets for stress, the less likely you will be to rely on your vices.

It may also help to remind yourself how damaging your vices can be at their worst. Addiction can destroy a person’s life and livelihood, and the road to recovery is long and winding.

If you’re at a point where you can prevent addiction from taking hold, you’re in a good place. Take advantage of this opportunity and find healthy ways to deal with anxiety.

Rely on a sober support

There’s a lot you can do on your own to combat your vices while you’re stuck at home, but you’ll need a lifeline for those times when you’re really struggling.

If you’ve battled addiction, it will help to have someone you can call at any time. Choose someone who understands your struggle and is willing and able to talk you through the tough times. If you don’t have a person like this, call a support hotline. Relapse is never the only option.

If you’re feeling like you’re struggling with all this isolation, talk to someone. This is a difficult time for so many people, and you shouldn’t attempt to bear the burden alone. Those vices may seem like a good solution in the moment, but they aren’t actually solving anything. Try to find solutions for the things that are troubling you, so you don’t feel the need to turn to drugs or alcohol.