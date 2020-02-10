Even though the majority of people in the real estate market decide to use an agent to buy a home, it does not mean that you need an agent to buy a house. When purchasing property or home, it is not required by law to use an agent. The main reason why people use an agent is that it’s just easier. All you need to do is tell them where and what price range you want. And the work is done for you. However, if you are willing to do all the steps yourself, you can not only buy the home of your dreams but save money in the process as well. In order to buy yourself a home successfully, the following are the tasks that need to be done.

Research

Inspection

Negotiate

Close

Start the Research

The first step is to get pre-approved by a lender. Pre Approval means when the bank or the lender will let you know what kind of price range you are capable of financing. Once the bank approves your loan amount, you are free to start looking on real estate websites to get a good idea of neighborhoods, types of houses, and price range of the homes you would like to buy. It is also an excellent idea to let your friends and family know that you are looking at houses. They may know about a home that is on sale at a reasonable price. Apart from the house itself, other factors that influence a home’s price is the neighborhood it is in, school districts, and location with the city.

Get it Inspected

So, you have spent a good deal of time looking at houses and have finally found one that interests you. The next step is to set up a home inspection done by a professional. After all, even when buying something much cheaper such as a used automobile, you like to know its condition. Likewise, finding a home inspector is significant when purchasing a home. A home inspector is a professional who takes a close look at the house you are interested in buying and identifies any problems the house may have. This way, you will have a clear idea of what you are getting into before you buy the house. It is not only about knowing what kind of maintenance the home may need. It is also about using the knowledge to negotiate a price that makes you happy.

Negotiating a Price

Negotiating a price when buying a home is the most crucial stage of the home buying process. In most home buying processes, you will get three different opportunities to negotiate a price. These opportunities are when the initial offer is made, after the appraisal and after the inspection is done. Armed with your research on the location and neighborhood the house is in and what the inspection shows, you will be able to make an educated offer on the house. You may also want to use a real estate attorney to write up a contract when negotiating. The reason why getting an attorney is a good idea is that you want a deal that has the right clauses and contingencies so that you can get out of the contract with little or no loss if need be. A typical example of when a good contingency clause can protect you is if the appraisal amount is much lower than the amount the seller is trying to sell the house.

Time to Close

Once you have jumped through all the hoops, it is time to close on the deal. Typically, three days before you sign on the dotted line, the closing disclosure will be sent to you. When you receive the disclosures, you should go through them with a fine-tooth comb. Make sure there are no discrepancies on what both parties agreed to. It may be a good idea to let your real estate attorney take a look at the closing disclosure. In fact, in some states, your attorney will need to be present when closing the deal. If you have any doubts regarding this, the consumer financial protection bureau has a checklist you can look up.