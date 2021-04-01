By Allen Brown

Road accidents are far more common than most people think. The problem is that most causes for the majority of road accidents are preventable and could be avoided by following the common traffic rules. The most frequent causes for road accidents include distractions to the driver, which send many to their death every year. And another is tired driving, which, as the term suggests, is when drivers still drive despite the fact that they’re tired, again, leading to many road disasters. Add to this the huge number of motorist who don’t have auto insurance, and the mess gets worse. These scenarios, and many others, can be avoided. That’s why it’s important for drivers to be aware of the most common causes of accidents and learn how to avoid them. If you want to be safe on the road, this article has it all.

Here are the most common causes of car accidents and how you can prevent them.

Speeding

Speeding is one of the main causes behind road accidents, and sadly, fatal injuries. Yet, many drivers and most motorists practice this illegal behavior daily. When you drive at a high speed, you risk losing control of your vehicle and causing a road mishap. The reason: when your car is traveling at high speeds, the car takes longer to stop when it encounters road obstacles. Even if you’re not driving at extremely high speeds, you put yourself at risk just by going over the speed limits. You need to pay attention to the speed of your car while on the road and stick to the speed limits to prevent accidents and ensure your safety. Remember that speeding puts other people at risk too, so you don’t want to be responsible for the injuries of someone else.

Distractions

Distracted driving is not just one of the leading causes of road accidents, it’s also the most common cause as well. The number of car crashes on the road every year as a result of distracted driving is higher than those caused by speeding and drunk driving. Many distracted driving cases happen in the situation of truck drivers, likely as truck drivers are frequently known for their lack of discipline when it comes to their driving habits and behaviors. Some drivers have something to eat or drink in one hand, while the other’s driving the steering wheel, and some maybe even talking on the phone, too. These behaviors can be classified as ‘reckless driving’ when they are done intentionally. When you expose yourself to distractions while driving, you put your life and other people’s lives in danger.

Driving Under the Influence

Another major problem and a leading cause of accidents is driving while being under the influence of alcohol. Driving under the influence of alcohol increases your chances of getting into a car accident because when you are drunk and driving, you have a reduced ability to focus, and a longer reaction time. That’s why drunk driving is illegal under the traffic laws of almost every region. Each state will have a certain blood alcohol concentration limit, and if drivers exceed this limit, they are considered as ‘driving under the influence of alcohol’ according to the state law. An experienced Richmond car accident attorney will be able to help you if you get into a car accident in Virginia, and the at-fault driver was driving under the influence, or ‘DUI’. Since DUI is illegal, you’ll likely get compensated for any resulting damage from the accident.

Weather Conditions

Rain is one of the most common causes that lead to the occurrence of car accidents on the road. When the streets are wet and slippery, it’s more likely that drivers will lose control over their cars and get involved in crashes, especially if the driver is speeding. Other risks that amplify rain accidents include poor vehicle maintenance, which makes cars more vulnerable to obstacles on the road. If your car tires are not maintained regularly, they may not provide enough grip to keep the car on the road surface.

Red Light Jumping

Most drivers are tempted to cross red lights for the misconception that this may save them time and car fuel. However, studies show that following the traffic rules and obeying traffic signs and lights help drivers save time in their routes and reach their destinations safely. Red light jumpers only make it more common among other drivers to overlook traffic lights and eventually, when an accident occurs, it causes everyone to be late to their appointments. It’s important to stick to the traffic lights and obey the road signs to arrive timely and safely at your destination.

Most causes for road accidents are preventable and happen as a result of poor driving habits. It’s important for drivers to acknowledge these common mistakes to protect themselves, and everyone else around them, while driving on the road. Responsible driving is complying with the traffic laws and sticking to the speed limits in order to avoid potential mishaps.