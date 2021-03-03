By Karolis Butkevicius

Playing online casino games for real money is a great source of fun and entertainment for many people from across the world. This is great news because it means that there are many gambling options for punters available online. However, anytime something in a given sector gains such popularity, there will always be individuals out there planning to exploit it through dishonest means.

Unfortunately, betting platforms and online casinos are no exception, and they have been associated with a fair share of frauds and scams. But this does not mean that you need to avoid gambling online. Scams and frauds have become common in a massive number of online markets and industries, and the only solution to this is to arm yourself with the required knowledge to avoid them.

Luckily, there are many actions that you can take to protect yourself from online casino frauds and scams.

Aside from the curated casino lists, there are also more actions that you can take to avoid online gambling scams and frauds. Go through the following sections to learn more.

Signs of Online Casino Site Scams

Before signing up with any online gambling platform, it is advisable to look out for the following indicators of casino scams and frauds.

Check online reviews to determine gamblers’ experience while using the products and services available on the site.

An online casino closes gamblers’ accounts without providing any genuine reasons or before any warning due to fear of paying significant amounts of cash to the players.

There are no detailed and clear terms, and conditions explained on the online casino website to avoid responsibilities.

In most cases, untrustworthy online casinos hide all the necessary details in order to steal money from their users. They take advantage of desperate gamblers who are looking for attractive bonuses and promotions or new sites to join. Most desperate gamblers do not take their time to check if an online casino is legit.

With that in mind, it means that you need to be more careful when choosing a gambling site. Go with gaming sites that can be trusted and relied upon if you want to enjoy playing your favorite games safely.

Tips to Avoid Online Casino Scams and Frauds

As you already know, some scam online gambling platforms could easily take away your hard-earned money. So it is advisable to utilize a betting space that cares about your safety, confidentiality and enjoyment. Before you hit the sign up button at any online gambling site, be sure to do some research while at the same time considering the following important factors:

Check the Online Reputation

When you are picking an online casino, do not show any hurriedness. Many players who sign up with untrustworthy gaming sites only consider very simple things such as attractive bonuses and promotions, selection of games and theme.

There’s a famous saying that ‘haste makes waste’, and this is completely true. Before you can open an account at any online casino, take your time to search online and find out what other players are saying about the casino of your choice.

Currently, there are hundreds of online casino review websites and forums where other gamblers are sharing genuine experiences that they have gained at specific gambling platforms. You will find varying opinions, meaning you are the one to make the right and confident decision once you have analyzed the overall bad and good feedback.

If you don't find much information that favors that particular casino, it's better to look for another site that you can trust.

Check Licensing and Regulation

Aside from reputation, another important thing that you need to consider is licensing. Gambling online sites that you can trust always hold licenses from the leading and well-known regulatory authorities. Many gambling operators display information about their licenses at the bottom of their main websites.

If you aren’t finding such information, then you should look for another site that displays its license number and the regulatory authority openly. Additionally, it should display any other information related to licenses and regulations.

Many online casinos and betting sites hold licenses from Gaming Curacao Authorities, United Kingdom Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority, as well as some other respected and reliable authorities. Curacao, Malta and the UK are three major regulatory bodies in the gambling industry.

Safe and Reliable Banking Options

The most trustworthy betting platforms and companies will provide their registered customers with lots of different banking methods for making deposits and withdrawals. Based on your casino of choice and your country, the list of payment options may vary.

Licensed and legitimate online casinos partner with respected banking institutions to provide their customers with a much-needed safe gambling environment. Some of the payment methods that you should look out for to avoid scams include Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, Bank Transfer, and digital banking options like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, LiteCoin, Ethereum and Zcash, to name just a few of them.

Check the Online Casino Rules or Terms and Conditions

Online casinos have terms and conditions or rules on their sites. A detailed set of rules or terms and conditions let players get well-informed about what they are offering and how they operate. The rules will help you learn more about bonuses and promotions, deposit and withdrawal limits, the accepted countries and more.

Aside from the general rules, you will also find bonus terms and conditions. If you read the bonus terms and conditions, you will be able to know if a certain deal is legit or a scam. Thoroughly and carefully check whether or not you’re allowed to withdraw the winnings from the bonus and the huge jackpots available.

Final Thoughts

After checking the reputation, regulation, licensing, online reviews, payment methods, software providers, and any other aspects mentioned in this article, you are ready to enjoy your online gambling journey without being a victim of scams and frauds.

Take your time to research and look for a gambling space where you feel completely comfortable, confident and safe to play. If you want to avoid any scams and frauds, then you can find some trustworthy gambling sites here.