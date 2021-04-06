By Akeel Akhter

In the modern world of technology and trends, staying in touch with nature can sometimes seem a far-fetched endeavor. When it comes to our children, it can seem downright impossible to get them inclined toward more nature-centered activities than their electronic devices. Forget outdoor play; they’re hooked on YouTube.

Now it’s true, we live in a fast-paced era where people are often way too busy. With moms and dads working, it becomes hard to get children associated with activities our older generations cherished and enjoyed. Nature is one of those. Every child has, it seems, a natural inclination towards going outdoors and getting dirty, and the thought of it may discourage a more clean-centric parent. You may be one, thinking that keeping your child indoors is the secret to success. However, if you look again at the potential good that can come from reconsideration, you’ll hopefully see that the outdoors and your child’s connectivity with nature is one of the best ways for them to grow as creative individuals and bond with where we all have come from.

Take Georgia for an example – a beautiful southern state of the great USA. Over the years, cities like Conyers and Atlanta have worked a lot towards the development of nature and improvement in environmental stability. How many times do you see a good tourist destination with sites and spots and with a natural vibe? They see how important nature is to a well-rounded, well-lived life.

In this article, we will take a look at seven ways parents can help their kids become more inclined towards nature.

1. Start by Setting an Example for the Little Ones

Learning begins from home, and all children learn by adopting what their parents are doing. Suppose you don’t make spending time with your kids a priority. Chances are that, as they get older, they will reciprocate the same attitude towards you. The same is true with nature. If you have your nose buried in your gadgets all the time, they will also adopt similar habits. Chances are that you will be the one handing them those gadgets.

Instead of staying indoors, try showing an interest in what the outdoor world holds. This will also increase your child’s curiosity to want discover what happens outside and less inclined to stay indoors all the time. Encourage your kids to take more interest in nature by talking positively about it. Instead of calling things “icky” or “dirty”, express your sentiments in a positive tone. For instance, show curiosity about learning how a particular nature nugget works, or teach them about its benefits or dangers.

2. Take Time Out for Nature

Nature does not belong to us. We belong to nature. If you want your child to start taking environmental problems and nature seriously, take time out for it with them. We get that parents have busy office schedules or a lot of pending work. However, taking time out for a nice walk with the family or playing an outdoor sport will only add to your child’s love for nature, as well as for the value of family. Apart from this, when you are spending some time away from work-related stress, it will help you feel more relaxed and active. This short time adds up and will result in a boost to your productivity and mental health. What’s better than getting your child to discover the wonders of outdoorsy fun while you also recharge for the day ahead?

3. Add Environmental-Friendly Things to Your Home

Every time you make a change to the running of your household, your children are taught to follow it. There are plenty of things that you can add to your home which contribute to connecting with nature, and help your child understand the importance of preserving it. For example, you can reduce your carbon footprint by installing eco-friendly gadgets or incorporating recycling and reusing items in your home. Another great option: find septic tank services that reduce water waste and help you waste less product. Many people also reduce their chemical use once they get a tank installed in their home. Taking this step increases your awareness of how you live, no doubt causing you to be more careful so you don’t ruin the tank or contaminate not just your house, but also your yard, and ultimately the nature around you.

4. Don’t Use Electronics in Car

Having children on their electronics every time they are in the car is a challenge common with most parents. It kind of follows though, if we give our children tablets every time we drive, or run the TV installed in our cars, that they will be primed to want to keep doing it. It becomes an easy habit. This not only can have physical health issues, but also reduces their interest in what’s happening outside. You may be crossing the Dead Sea, but if your child has a tablet in their hand or their favorite show is on the car TV – good luck getting their attention.

Encourage them to look at the scenic views of nature in and around Conyers as they cross through the city. Once they start looking outside at nature, it will build their curiosity about life beyond the car, no matter where they are. They will also come to better understand the variety in scenery that routes and roads offer, and enjoy what their beautiful country has waiting, if they just take a look.

5. Read Books with Nature as the Theme

Books come with plenty of benefits other than the art of expanding horizons. Getting your child to read books at an early age will spark their interest in the written form of storytelling. Not only are they going to have fun, but books are going to bring out their inner talent and artist. Why not give your kids a selection of books to choose from, including books with some kind of nature theme. Books with loads and loads of pictures may enhance their interest in nature and what the wilderness offers. There are actually plenty of stores in Conyers with awesome book collections.

In our world so focused on technology, the only way you can spur your child’s interest reading books is by reading them yourself. Pick out books for yourself and let them pick a few. Hold reading sessions every week and see if there is anything positive that your little one has picked up from it. Gradually increase the difficulty levels as well. Make sure than instead of quizzing your child about the book, discuss what they liked the most and what did not attract them. Throw in some counterpoints too, and see just how smart your kids are in real conversation.

6. Go Camping

Camping is a fantastic way to connect with nature as a family while still establishing lifelong routines. Staying outdoors for 24 hours introduces children to aspects of nature that they would not otherwise see, such as nocturnal wildlife, bird watching, and how to make a fire. Over the years, you’ll find as others have that investing in good camping equipment is well worth it. It allows you to go on a beautiful vacation at any time, and with little output of extra money. Another option if you are busy during the summer holidays, is to consider sending them to summer camps explicitly created for little kids. Of course, it’s no surprise that there are plenty of them in Conyers, GA.

7. Clean Up Your Surroundings

One of the biggest issues in the modern world is that we do not emphasize the need to clean up our environment. There is a lot to decontaminate in our oceans and rivers, but what you can do is start from home. Start in your neighborhood and, as a family, pick up trash along the roads. This can become a fun activity on the weekends. Another tip is when you deep clean your house every month, or do regular cleaning every day, involve your kids making sure to use environmentally-safe products. Teach your kids eco-responsibility. Similarly, you may need septic tank pumping in Conyers, GA, to maintain your pump; keeping your pump clean keeps the soil and area around you clean as well. Remember, when you make a habit to keep your surroundings clean, your kids will pick up on the values and likely follow as they grow and develop.

Conclusion

Modern-day kids are often pretty far from nature. As a parent, it is a responsibility and a privilege to take time out for your kids and help them explore the wonders of nature. Kids who regularly go out and spend time outdoors have better chances of developing environmentally-friendly habits than kids who are surrounded by gadgets and technology all the time. It can have a positive impact on both your physical and mental wellbeing as well, a win-win all the way around.