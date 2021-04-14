By Pauline Burg

Nowadays, there is a multitude of options when it comes to playing online games. That wasn’t always the case, as there have been a number of factors that have accelerated the growth of the industry. Gambling online is now more popular than it has ever been previously, but what factors have played a role in the growth of the sector?

Technology

The most important factor that has played a part in the growth of online gambling has been the strides made in technology over the past ten years. Back in the 90s, you couldn’t have believed a world where you play casino games on your mobile device would be possible. However, that is where we are right now. Gambling on mobile devices is the most popular that it has ever been, with the leading sites offering excellent apps to have the best possible experience. Recent studies found that 51% of gamblers opted to play games on their mobile devices instead of a desktop computer.

It isn’t just on mobile devices that technology has played a role, as the developments made have ensured that games have the best possible graphics, which would have a direct impact on the experience that players will be able to have. Developments in technology continue to play a role in the industry, as the introduction of VR will lead to a more life-like experience when playing games in the future.

Welcome Offers

The online gambling sector has become crowded with new bookmakers looking to get their piece of the pie. These sites have to do something to stand out from the crowd, which has led to exciting welcome offers available to new customers that sign up. Welcome offers are now a prominent part of the online sector. Players are more likely to sign up for an account with a site offering an offer, as it will mean that they will be able to make their money go further after signing up.

Welcome bonuses come in a variety of different ways, with some sites offering free spins, while others offer a matched deposit, which would see new customers double the money to play with after meeting the terms and conditions of a bonus. Regardless, the opportunity for new customers to take advantage of a welcome offer has had a huge impact on the industry evolving, and it will be something that will be sticking around for years to come.

Selection Of Games

Of course, the most important part of the online casino is the games section. This is where players will be able to play a wide selection of titles, and the popularity of the sector has led to more games being added to libraries of the biggest casinos.

Many of the leading sites will offer a range of slots games, while poker, blackjack, and roulette can also be found. Some sites also go above and beyond by offering bingo and scratchcards too. These same sites will also offer excellent welcome offers, one of which you can find with the Lottoland promo code. The continued evolution of online casinos will only lead to more games being added, which will add to the experience that players can have.