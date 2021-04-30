The Modern Technology Keeping Players Safe Online

By William Platt

If you compare today’s online gambling scene to what it is was, say, fifteen years ago, it’s clear that one of the reasons that online gambling is dominating the online entertainment scene is the fact that online security has improved tenfold.

The early days of online gaming sites were fraught with negativity, derived mostly from the lack of safety for players. Stories of hackers stealing personal and financial data from casino sites were rife. And due to this, players were not so willing to hand over financial information to a gambling website. And, let’s face it, the games were easy to fix in a dodgy casino’s favor.

In order for the industry to appeal to a mainstream audience, something needed to be done. Strict licensing was a step in the right direction, but it is modern technology that has truly helped the casino industry to massively increase online safety.

Secure Payment Providers

Every online business in the world has benefited from the increased safety associated with secure payment providers. The casino industry has certainly been one of the forces behind the push to create safer, more convenient ways to make payments online. Players now have the option to make deposits and request withdrawals using e-wallets, debit cards, e-checks, credit cards, and even cryptocurrency.

E-wallets, in particular, have been a game changer for casinos because players no longer have to disclose their banking information to the site that they were playing on. The e-wallet is basically an added layer of safety to every financial transaction. And thanks to cryptocurrency, we now have instant withdrawal casinos, which you can find out more about if you visit this page, and the option to make completely private transactions without the involvement of a centralized banking system. Blockchain technology is also responsible for a much more transparent casino model, where players can keep track of each game’s payout percentages and ensure that each game is fair.

RNG

Speaking of fair gaming, let’s talk about RNG technology. RNG stands for ‘Random Number Generator’ and this technology is responsible for ensuring that all automated games are fair and kept safe from tampering. This tech is behind video poker, for example, as well as online blackjack and roulette, online slots, and online bingo. Without RNG, it would be hard to trust that any online game would ever payout the huge jackpots that they promise. This tech is constantly being monitored, and casino games are constantly audited by third party companies to ensure that the tech is working as it should.

SSL Encryption

Safe payments providers and safe (and fair) games are not enough to keep players safe online. The cherry on the cake is SSL encryption. SSL encryption technology is responsible for keeping the whole shebang safe and sound. This advanced technology encrypts all personal and financial data, making it extremely difficult for hackers to steal your money or your identity. If you are unsure about whether or not a casino is protected by SSL, you can check the site’s URL. If the site address begins with Https, rather than Http, you can rest assured that the site is protected. You can also check for the little padlock symbol in the top left corner of the URL.

Mobile Gaming

The advancements in technology behind smartphones and tablets has allowed for mobile gameplay, and players have taken to it like ducks to water. Mobile gaming is just as safe as desktop gaming thanks to all the safety elements we’ve already mentioned. However, the movement of players switching from desktop to mobile gameplay has led to new payment providers hitting the market, and new security measures to keep them safe.

One of the most exciting is biometric authentication. This tech allows players to use their fingerprint, for example, to authorize mobile phone payments. We’re also seeing facial recognition technology being used in the same way. Mobile phone payments are one of the safest and most convenient ways to make an online payment, and with biometric authentication as an added bonus, your casino transactions are safer than ever before.