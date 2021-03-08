By Allen Brown

There are many ways to lose weight; some of them have proven to be effective, and others, not so much. Many people have started looking into intermittent fasting, a weight-loss strategy that has become quite popular over the past few years. It is characterized by an eating pattern in which people typically fast during the majority of the day, including sleep hours, and restrict their food consumption to an 8 to 10 hour window.

Though the number of hours and the techniques varies, there are many ways in which you can do intermittent fasting. People tend to lose weight steadily using intermittent fasting, as it promotes fewer calorie intake. It is also suggested that intermittent fasting can help modify the risks of several health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes by lowering blood sugar levels and cholesterol. Here’s how intermittent fasting helps you lose weight easily.

Calorie Intake

Generally, the primary reason why people tend to lose weight while following an intermittent fasting plan is that it helps them consume fewer calories throughout the day. Whichever fasting period or intermittent fasting plan you follow, you will automatically skip meals. As long as you don’t compensate for the missed calories during your eating window by eating more than you typically would during a meal, you’ll end up consuming fewer calories.

According to a review, during a period of 3 to 24 weeks of intermittent fasting, you can lose up to 3% to 8% of your body weigh,t or a steady 0.55 lbs to 1.65 lbs per week. Many people reported belly fat loss that resulted in a reduction of around 4% to 7% of their waist circumference. Besides the weight loss benefits, intermittent fasting can reduce the risks of cardiovascular disease and improve metabolic health. While it is not necessary to count your calories while doing intermittent fasting, calorie restriction, or an overall fewer calorie intake is what results in weight loss. Studies show that people who restrict calories and those who do intermittent fasting exhibit similar weight loss results.

Muscle Mass

The issue with most diets and weight loss methods is that a lot of muscle mass is lost in the process. If not done correctly, many people can end up losing more muscle than fat. This is why the dietitians at https://21dayhero.com suggest that you follow a professional intermittent fasting meal plan. However, some studies show that intermittent fasting can help conserve muscle mass while you lose body fat.

The studies that compared calorie restriction to intermittent fasting showed that 25% of the weight lost by participants who restricted their calorie intake was muscle mass, while those who carried out intermittent fasting only lost around 10% of muscle mass from the overall lost weight.

You must keep in mind, however, that there were many limitations to this study and that no recent studies have found a correlation between intermittent fasting and the maintenance of muscle mass in comparison to other weight loss methods. A suggested way to ensure maintaining muscle mass is by exercising frequently while you diet.

Healthy Eating

Many people choose intermittent fasting for weight loss because it’s simple. Other diets require you to pay attention to the labels so that you can keep track of your calories, or follow a highly detailed meal plan. This requires a lot of effort, a highly-demanding grocery shopping list, and hours of meal prepping in the kitchen, which ultimately makes healthy eating an annoyance.

While the results may be worth the effort, many people never get the chance to see obvious results because they get discouraged in the process. Often people who follow intermittent fasting realize that weight loss doesn’t necessarily have to be hard.

While you may experience discomfort and hunger at first, your body will easily adapt in time. Intermittent fasting’s only demand is that you tell the time and don’t eat excessively during your eating window. A lot of people find intermittent fasting to be the easiest adaptable lifestyle when compared to other diets. Since weight loss is a long-term process, you need to follow a diet plan that you can stick to in the long term.



Intermittent fasting can be great for weight loss because it automatically controls your calorie intake. It can also be beneficial for a variety of other health issues and can help reduce risks of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Several people find intermittent fasting simple and can easily adapt. This is why they can incorporate it long-term and experience significant results.