By Allen Brown

A personal injury accident brings physical pain and suffering to the victim and leaves them often confused and uncertain regarding what steps to take following the injury. It is only natural not to be sure about what to do or where to turn if you or your loved one has experienced an injury due to someone else’s negligence or wrongdoing.

To help you out in these traumatic and distressing moments, here is a brief guide on how best to approach the circumstances following a personal injury.

Impact of Personal Injury on the Victim

Whether it is a car accident, case of medical malpractice, a slip and fall, or any other type of personal injury accident, a catastrophic injury can have long-lasting or even life-altering effects on the victim. It can severely impact their ability to go about their usual day-to-day activities, including going to work. That could mean losing tens of thousands of dollars in lost income. Consequently, mounting medical bills may also lead to a severe financial strain for some people, especially if they are on a tight budget.

Besides physical pain and suffering and financial losses, an equally devastating consequence of a personal injury is the emotional pain and distress it brings to the victim. While a person may be suffering from fractured bones, soft tissue injuries, or more debilitating conditions, the mental anguish they have to deal with in the aftermath intensifies the adversity manifold. When the victim suffers emotional distress, their recovery period is often prolonged, as they could experience weight fluctuations, appetite changes, fatigue, and more due to the psychological trauma.

What to Do in the Aftermath of Personal Injury

If you or your loved one has experienced an accident caused by someone’s negligence, then you have the right to hold them accountable for their actions and sue them for monetary and non-monetary damages. It is essential to stay calm and follow these vital guidelines to strengthen your injury claim and get the justice you deserve.

Seek Medical Treatment

The first thing you should do following an injury is seeking appropriate medical attention. The doctor will conduct a complete evaluation and diagnose your injuries and provide you with the proper treatment.

Even if your injuries seem minor or are not readily apparent, you must see a doctor immediately. Not only will this help identify any hidden injuries and improve your chances of making a full and speedy recovery, but also provide you with medical records, which are an integral element of a personal injury claim. As mentioned by a Kentucky personal injury attorney, the doctor will document your injuries in the medical records and note they occurred as a direct consequence of the accident. That will help establish a connection between your injury and the accident, and this causation is one of the vital aspects of a personal injury claim.

It is important to note that many states now require that you seek medical attention within a specified time limit, or you may lose your eligibility to file a claim.

Gather Evidence

If your injuries are minor and you can stay at the scene, then take swift action and try collecting as much evidence as possible as you wait for the police or an ambulance to arrive. Take pictures of your injuries and the accident scene, and note factors that may have contributed to causing the accident. Record the statements of any bystanders who witnessed the accident. Note down their contact information so that your injury attorney can contact them later.

In addition, observe if there were any security cameras on the premises. Surveillance footage can prove to be invaluable evidence in your claim. Your attorney can use the recording to identify the liable party and counterclaims by them that you caused or were at fault for your injuries.

All these vital pieces of evidence will enhance the possibility of recovering a favorable settlement for your injury claim.

File a Personal Injury Claim

By filing a personal claim, you can recover the compensation from the liable party for the damages you have suffered due to their negligent actions. The best way to go about this is by contacting an experienced and knowledgeable personal injury attorney who will assist in pursuing your claim.

Your attorney will investigate the accident and work to get you the maximum compensation you deserve without giving into any lowball offers from the opposing party’s insurance companies. Your attorney will gather all relevant evidence to support your claim while handling all communications with the insurance company, that can sometimes be manipulative and make every effort to devalue your claim. It is essential to note that most injury lawyers have no upfront costs and work on a contingency basis, which means that you will not have to pay them until and unless they win the claim and recover the compensation for your damages.

As mentioned, the moments following an injury can be extremely stressful and turbulent for one to deal with. If you have been in an accident and experienced pain and suffering due to another person’s fault, then seeking legal representation and filing a claim would be your best way to proceed. A skilled attorney will protect your best interests and can help you recover the fair compensation you deserve from the liable party’s insurance.