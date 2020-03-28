Hope will not be cancelled.

Life was hard enough one month ago and one week ago. For so many, the last few days have been too much. This moment feels like a movie and yet somehow it’s real. How long will things be this way? How long will I be out of work? I’ve been looking forward to this trip for weeks. Will I be able to go? What happens if I get sick?

It is a time of fear and uncertainty, to say the least. Each new day seems to lead to more questions. While I don’t have all the answers, there are a few things I’ve come to believe over the years. I want to share them here.

Your Questions Matter

First off, your questions matter. Your feelings are valid. You don’t need to be ashamed if you feel anxious or afraid. And you don’t have to carry these things alone. Whatever you’re feeling, whatever you’re afraid of, there’s a good chance that millions of people in this exact moment feel exactly the same. To speak practically, this is a moment to lean on the people you love and also to check on the people you love. This is a moment for honest conversations. If you feel afraid, it’s okay to tell someone you feel afraid. If you feel confused, it’s okay to tell someone you feel confused. When we do this, we allow other people to care for us. We also give other people permission to be honest. Vulnerability invites vulnerability.

Talk to Someone

Second, I went to counseling today. We talked about the tornado that hit a mile from my house in East Nashville last week. We talked about how that feels like six weeks ago because of all the Coronavirus news this week. Counseling is where I process the hardest things in my life. Counseling is where I bring my biggest questions. My counselor sees things that I can’t see. My counselor knows things and notices things in a way that is unlike every other relationship in my life, because it’s her job and because she’s very good at her job.

While it’s only one hour out of my week, it’s one hour that gives me things to think about and work on throughout all those other hours. Whether it’s in-person or on the phone or through an app, counseling works. If you’re struggling, please consider talking to a licensed counselor. You can find one through this find help tool along with other mental health resources in your local community.

It’s Okay to Be Disappointed

Along with uncertainty and fear, we feel disappointed as cancellations are announced. I’m an NBA fan and there are suddenly no games to watch. I’m a fan of professional surfing and the first event of the 2020 season was just canceled. In terms of work and purpose, I’m a public speaker and all of my March/April events are either canceled or on hold.

Look Forward To These

While the list goes on and on and grows longer every day, we’re going to need some good stuff to lean on and look forward to. Here are a few things to consider:

Conversations will not be cancelled.

Relationships will not be cancelled.

Love will not be cancelled.

Songs will not be cancelled.

Reading will not be cancelled.

Self-care will not be cancelled.

Hope will not be cancelled.

That’s just my initial list. What else? What do you love that won’t be cancelled? Who and what can you rely on right now? What will you continue to participate in?

Hope will not be cancelled! We are all in this together. Literally the whole planet. We’re one people all connected to this place we all call home. May we care well for one another.