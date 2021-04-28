The Press Conference takes place Wednesday, April 28, from 11am – 12pm in downtown Orlando

From the Hope CommUnity Center

The Hope CommUnity Center (HCC) in Apopka is joining in action with the March to Victory: Relay Across America this week to demand congress and the senate support legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for millions of essential workers, DACA recipients, TPS Holders, and more. These include:

COVID relief for essential workers and a pathway to citizenship

A pathway to citizenship for undocumented youth and TPS Holders

A stop to deportations

“Let’s work together to make our country a home where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential, no exceptions,” wrote Nicole Franco, Communications and Media Director for HCC. “We can make the United States a place where “we the people” includes all of us.”

HCC is joining specifically in support, with other organizations, on Wednesday, April 28 for a Press Conference led by Poder Latinx at the Plaza in front of Orlando City Hall (400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801) from 11 am to 12 pm.

According to the press release, “the purpose of the Press Conference is to call for Relief for the many immigrants and their families from fear of deportation, family separation, incarceration, loss of work and well-being. For many years we have been advocating for Comprehensive Immigration Reform and so far “nothing real and meaningful has passed and been implemented. People are tired! People are afraid! People are suffering! Now is the time for bipartisan support and let’s get this work done.

We are inviting Senators Rubio and Scott to step up and take leadership in the Senate to accomplish this. We are talking about essential workers who show up every day and keep this country running. We are talking about young people who are smart, dreamers and actors, who are anxious to show the world who they are and what they can do. We are talking about separated and divided families whose hearts have been broken by a border division and spouses who are suffering a 10 year bar from being together. Especially farmworkers who feed the world need protection as well.

Join us in solidarity. Don’t let HB1 put you off.”

For more information, contact Sister Ann Kendrick at 407.461.7864.

Hope CommUnity Center is a service learning community dedicated to the empowerment of Central Florida’s immigrant and working poor communities through education, advocacy, and spiritual growth.