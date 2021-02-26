From the Habitat for Humanity of Seminole County and Greater Apopka

“Help others achieve their dreams, and you will achieve yours.”

– Les Brown

This month two families in the Habitat for Humanity program reached their goal of 150 sweat equity hours. The dreams of these two hardworking mothers, Latesia and Latashia, are made achievable through those who live by this Les Brown quote. Those who know that building opportunities for others is the best way to build a better life for ourselves and our neighbors.

Builder’s Blitz

Wharton-Smith, Inc is partnering with Habitat for Builders Blitz to share their knowledge, expertise, and contacts in the field to build a home for Latashia and her family.

Since its founding in Central Florida over 35 years ago Wharton-Smith has demonstrated its passion for improving the lives of people in our community through service!

Latashia and her two children, Devaughn (8-years-old) and Aliyah (3-years-old) are this year’s Builders Blitz homebuyers! We shared a little about Latashia’s story for World Habitat Day in October when she was new to the Habitat program. Click here to read that story!

Women Build

Meet Latesia’s family! This group of four strong and beautiful women is our 2021 Women Build family. Every year women from all over Seminole County and Apopka come together to help fundraise and build an affordable opportunity for a family in our community. Latesia is so excited to be this year’s buyer of the Women Build home. Stay tuned for more about Latesia’s story next month!

Financial Focus Program

Next month we will start the second semester of the Financial Focus Program! This new initiative serves more families with the power of financial education. Check out just a few of the accomplishments of the first group of Focus participants:

one participant was able to move out of her mother’s home

one participant found the right credit card to start establishing her credit

one participant opened her first savings account

three participants have applied for the Habitat Homeownership Program!

These goals were achieved with the support of volunteers, seven mentors, and five instructors, who believe in helping others reach their dreams!