The Hooked on Lake Apopka Fish Tag Challenge is a brand new event with $6,000 in prizes

From Staff Reports and Friends of Lake Apopka

It’s hard to believe that Lake Apopka was once a fishing paradise. Well known for its trophy bass, sportsmen came from around the country to fish its pristine and abundant waters. But after nearly five decades of pollution along its shores, it became instead one of Florida’s most polluted lakes. But those dark days are beginning to finally turn a corner.

After 20 years of restoration and healing, progress has been made. In fact, Lake Apopka will be home to an inaugural fishing tournament this weekend.

HOLA is here!

The Hooked on Lake Apopka Fish Tag Challenge is a brand new event with $6,000 in prizes. It’s sponsored by the Friends of Lake Apopka.

Participants must legally catch a specially tagged fish on the waters of Lake Apopka during the period of January 15, 2021, through May 31, 2021. Remove the tag and call the number on it to report your catch no later than 11:59 p.m. May 31, 2021. Tags must be mailed or delivered to the address provided and received no later than June 7, 2021.