From the Hope CommUnity Center

The Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka is partnering with The Center Orlando to provide a FREE monthly mobile clinic every third Monday in order to offer HIV and HEP C testing to the community.

The Hope CommUnity Center’s mission is to be a service learning center dedicated to the empowerment of Central Florida’s immigrant and working poor communities through education, advocacy, and spiritual growth. Thus, their partnering with The Center makes a lot of sense, with The Center existing to promote and empower the LGBT+ community and its allies through information, education, advocacy, and support.

The next mobile clinic will be held this Monday, April 19, 2021, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Hope CommUnity Center located at 800 S. Hawthorne Ave, Apopka, 32703.

For more information contact Victoria Alarcon at 407.880.4673 ext. 223, or through email at valarcon@hcc-offm.org.

The Hope CommUnity Center‘s history begins in the early 1970’s, when, “with hearts as wide as the world,” Sisters Cathy Gorman, Gail Grimes and Ann Kendrick came to Apopka to work with farmworkers and the working poor. These Roman Catholic nuns, members of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, hoped to provide this underserved community with the resources needed to move toward social and economic justice.