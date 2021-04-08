72.6 F
Here Is How Much People Pay in Taxes in Florida

By Grant Suneson, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square

Each year, Americans dread April 15 — Tax Day. However, the IRS announced in March that American taxpayers would have an extra month to file their federal income taxes, pushing Tax Day to May 17 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, state filings will still proceed as planned in most places.

In 2019, the average state and local tax burden was 10.3% of income, but this figure varied widely from state to state — ranging from less than 6% to over 14%, meaning differences of thousands of dollars in a given year.

To determine the states where Americans are paying the most taxes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on state tax burdens from tax policy nonprofit the Tax Foundation. States were ranked based on state and local taxes paid by each state’s residents as a percentage of that state’s net national product in 2019. State income figures are based on net national product, which measures the value of goods and services produced by U.S. residents, minus the value of the fixed capital used in production.

To calculate tax burdens the Tax Foundation included different kinds of taxes, — on purchases like property, public utilities, alcohol, fuel, and general sales, as well as taxes on incomes, inheritance, and many other financial transactions. Property taxes can sometimes make up a large share of total tax burdens, depending on the state in which the property is located. While some states have property taxes of under $1,000 per capita, residents of other states pay over $3,000 per person in property taxes. These are the states with the highest property taxes.

Florida’s Tax Burden

The state and local tax burden in Florida in 2019, represented 8.8% of incomes in the state. This tax burden was tied for the seventh lowest among states and well below the overall national tax burden of 10.3%. On a per capita basis, Florida residents paid $4,555 in state and local taxes, 19th lowest among states and lower than the national per capita taxes paid of $5,755.

The tax burden in Florida has decreased in recent years. In 2010, the state and local tax burden represented 10.0% of incomes in the state, tied for 23rd highest of all states.

State Tax as a share of income Rank Taxes per capita Rank Income per capita
Alabama 9.0% 38 $3,893 45 $43,256
Alaska 5.8% 50 $3,605 49 $62,155
Arizona 8.7% 45 $3,926 44 $45,126
Arkansas 10.4% 16 $4,581 31 $44,048
California 11.5% 8 $7,529 6 $65,470
Colorado 9.4% 34 $5,677 17 $60,394
Connecticut 12.8% 2 $9,705 2 $75,820
Delaware 10.3% 18 $5,550 19 $53,883
Florida 8.8% 43 $4,555 32 $51,761
Georgia 8.9% 39 $4,221 40 $47,427
Hawaii 12.7% 3 $7,144 7 $56,252
Idaho 9.6% 30 $4,336 35 $45,167
Illinois 11.1% 10 $6,450 10 $58,108
Indiana 8.9% 39 $4,289 37 $48,191
Iowa 10.8% 13 $5,499 21 $50,917
Kansas 10.1% 21 $5,292 23 $52,396
Kentucky 9.9% 25 $4,279 39 $43,222
Louisiana 9.2% 35 $4,292 36 $46,652
Maine 11.0% 12 $5,492 22 $49,927
Maryland 11.8% 6 $7,539 5 $63,890
Massachusetts 10.5% 15 $7,658 4 $72,933
Michigan 10.0% 23 $4,841 29 $48,410
Minnesota 12.1% 5 $7,001 8 $57,860
Mississippi 9.5% 32 $3,654 48 $38,463
Missouri 9.2% 35 $4,431 34 $48,163
Montana 10.1% 21 $4,956 26 $49,069
Nebraska 10.3% 18 $5,548 20 $53,864
Nevada 9.7% 28 $4,895 27 $50,464
New Hampshire 9.7% 28 $6,090 13 $62,784
New Jersey 11.7% 7 $8,134 3 $69,521
New Mexico 8.8% 43 $3,736 47 $42,455
New York 14.1% 1 $9,987 1 $70,830
North Carolina 9.5% 32 $4,490 33 $47,263
North Dakota 8.9% 39 $4,996 25 $56,135
Ohio 10.3% 18 $5,107 24 $49,583
Oklahoma 8.2% 46 $3,841 46 $46,841
Oregon 11.1% 10 $5,809 16 $52,333
Pennsylvania 10.4% 16 $5,970 14 $57,404
Rhode Island 11.4% 9 $6,334 11 $55,561
South Carolina 8.9% 39 $4,000 43 $44,944
South Dakota 9.1% 37 $4,855 28 $53,352
Tennessee 7.0% 48 $3,368 50 $48,114
Texas 8.0% 47 $4,143 41 $51,788
Utah 9.6% 30 $4,636 30 $48,292
Vermont 12.3% 4 $6,693 9 $54,415
Virginia 10.0% 23 $5,854 15 $58,540
Washington 9.8% 27 $6,245 12 $63,724
West Virginia 9.9% 25 $4,114 42 $41,556
Wisconsin 10.7% 14 $5,632 18 $52,636
Wyoming 7.0% 48 $4,282 38 $61,171

