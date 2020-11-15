Opinion | Faith & Inspiration

By Mike Gilland

When the inexplicable happens, there is no comfort for our souls like that provided by the Holy Spirit. For that, I am so grateful. The scriptures abound with great promises of God’s unfailing presence in dark days, when there are no answers, when life doesn’t seem to

make sense. In those moments, believers can cling to a truth – He is still here.

He is here in this moment. And He will help heal broken hearts.

Some dear friends of ours are going through a very difficult time right now, walking alongside their daughter and son-in-law as their baby came very early. It is a difficult journey for them all. I had a long conversation with them, wishing I could do more, but settling for the one and only thing I could do – pray with them.

The good news is that prayer is no small matter, as our prayers are prayed, and received, in and with the power of the Holy Spirit.

In moments like that, I am reminded of the promise that Jesus gave in John 14, where the Holy Spirit is presented as our comforter and helper. He is comfort incarnate. There is nothing that can be spoken by human lips that compares to the touch of healing that comes when we encounter this amazing reality of God. In this chapter, and the two chapters that follow, Jesus interlaces into this His last deep conversation with His disciples, words describing the Holy Spirit, and the many ways in which He would be used

powerfully in our lives: comfort, help, guide, direct, teach, and remind us of the words spoken by Jesus Himself. So powerful would His presence be in our lives that Jesus makes a startling statement in John 16:7 — that it would be for our GOOD that Jesus went to the Father, for if He didn’t go, the Spirit would not be sent. As hard as that had to be for the disciples to understand, it is nevertheless the truth.

Today, believers have the powerful and abiding presence of the Holy Spirit in their lives. He is here, right now, ready to comfort, ready to strengthen, ready to heal. He cares for those who are in need of comfort — of His comfort. He has the power to lead us through even the most difficult of days.

So use today as a time to pray. Intercede for our families, for our friends, and for our nation. It is a time to trust the Comforter that comes from the very heart of God. He is able, and He is here.

