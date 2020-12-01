December 1
CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)
Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)
Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)
30 Days of Night (2007)
50 First Dates (2004)
About Last Night (1986)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Cake (2006)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Con Air (1997)
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)
Dr. No (1962)
Dragonball: Evolution (2009)
Euphoria (2018)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1964)
Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)
Here On Earth (1999)
Hot Air (2019)
Into the Blue (2005)
Love Potion No. 9 (1992)
Our Family Wedding (2009)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
Shrink (2009)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Southside With You (2016)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Sunshine (2007)
The 6th Day (2000)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
The Client (1994)
The Color of Money (1986)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The Fifth Element (1997)
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)
The Hulk (2003)
The Hurt Locker (2008)
The January Man (1989)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
The November Man (2014)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Young Victoria (2009)
True Confessions (1981)
Two Weeks (2006)
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
December 4
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)
Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
She Dies Tomorrow (2020)
December 5
Black Ops (2020)
God’s Own Country (2017)
It Had to Be You (2015)
Mr. Jones (2020)
Waiting for the Barbarians (2020)
December 6
How to Fake a War (2019)
The Secret Garden (2020)
December 7
Valley Girl (2020)
December 8
Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)
December 10
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (NBC)
Out Stealing Horses (2019)
December 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Rent-a-Pal (2020)
Spy Cat (2020)
December 12
Endless (2020)
December 15
Dirt Music (2015)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
December 16
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)
December 18
The Hero (2017)
December 21
December 22
You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)
December 23
Someone Marry Barry (2014)
The Little Hours (2017)
December 25
Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
December 26
Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)
December 27
American Animals (2018)
December 28
Hope Gap (2020)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
December 31
Bayou Caviar (2018)
Supervized (2019)