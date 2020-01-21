In Seminole County & Greater Apopka, 63% of single female households, including 24,565 children, live below the poverty level. Poverty and substandard housing are a severe threat to children’s health, growth and potential, and is a key component in the continuing cycle of poverty. Building homes with Habitat for Humanity is a concrete way to address the problem, providing the opportunity for safe, decent and affordable housing and a key ingredient in breaking the cycle of poverty.

You can join hundreds of Central Florida Women coming together to build stronger, safer communities during the 2020 Women Build Campaign this Spring!

Each year, women from all over Seminole County & Greater Apopka team up to combine their efforts, skills and networks to help local families build strength, stability and self-reliance through homeownership. When women connect, we challenge each other to succeed; when women give, we improve our world and when Women Build, we change our community for the better.

Are you interested in getting your company or group involved but need more information?

Mid-campaign Event – February 19, 2020 5:00-7:00 pm

Pella Windows & Doors – 350 W SR 434 Longwood, FL 32750

This event will answer all your “How to” questions and will include a fundraising clinic, safety/construction clinic with Brandy, our Habitat Women Build Site Supervisor, an opportunity to meet some of our future homebuyer families, networking with other amazing women and food and beverages!

February 28, 2020

Deadline for your logo to appear on build site signage, t-shirt recognition, banners, and hard hats.

International Women’s Day – March 7, 2020

We will be holding an event to Celebrate Women! The location is TBD but will most likely happen on a job site.

Team Build Days – March 20 thru April 25, 2020

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at each site

March 20, 21, 26, 27, 28

April 2, 3, 4, 9, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25

Team leaders will schedule their team’s build days on a first-come, first-serve basis. Scheduling will begin when teams to turn in gifts raised. Teams that achieve their minimum goal of $3,500.00 or a sponsor turning in their money first will pick their preferred date to build at one of our two locations:

• 1044 Burnett Street, Oviedo 32765 (Alafaya Woods)

Homebuyer – Tiffany Davis

• 148 W. 12th St, Apopka 32703 (Juniper Bend)

Homebuyer – There will be several homebuyers from this 58 single family sub-division to work alongside!

Awards Celebration – May 4, 2020, 6:00 PM

Wekiva Island -1014 Miami Springs Dr, Longwood, FL 32779

All participants in the Women Build program are invited to celebrate the unique success of each team. Awards and prizes will be given for top fundraising team, most spirited, unique fundraisers and other fun categories. Appetizers and adult beverages will be served during this festive ceremony.

Need more information?

Contact Linda Andrews at (407) 696-5855 ext.2103 or LAndrews@Habitat-sa.org