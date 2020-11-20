By Penny Seater, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Seminole and Apopka

There is no place like home for the holidays. This season reminds us of the importance of home. As we each adjust to the new “normal”, I am especially conscious of how grateful I am for a safe place to call home.

What does home mean to you?

For Luis, a hard-working, self-reliant dad, home means a place he can play his bongos on his porch for his daughter on a warm Florida evening. Home is where 16-year-old Natalie can focus on her schoolwork. Home is where he has a driveway to repair his car himself. And thanks to the support of volunteers and donations, home can soon be a place that Luis can afford.

Future habitat homeowners currently working hard to purchase a home in the Habitat affordable mortgage program, shared what home means to them in this video:

Share what you are grateful for this holiday season

Is there a special place in your home that you are grateful for? Take the #UnderMyRoof social media challenge to bring awareness to the need for affordable housing for all families!

Take a photo or short video of that special place you are grateful for. Post the photo/video on your favorite social media platform and copy/paste the text below. Donate to support bringing families like Luis, and his daughter Natalie, home for 2021!

I am taking the #UnderMyRoof Challenge for @Habitat for Humanity of Seminole County & Greater Apopka because I believe that everyone deserves a place under their roof where they feel safe, secure, and strong. This is the place #UnderMyRoof that makes my house a home. I am grateful for this place in my home because…

I challenge (Tag 5 of my friends) to take the #UnderMyRoof Challenge by copying this status, posting a photo and donating to Habitat Seminole Apopka at habitatgratitude.com in honor of that place in YOUR home!

I hope you will consider helping to finish Luis and his daughter Natalie’s home this holiday season. With enough support from you, and caring people like you, we hope to bring them home for the New Year. Whether you support Habitat through a donation, your time, or sharing on social media- we appreciate your continued support of home.