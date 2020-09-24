The financial health of individual families has a tremendous impact on the community as a whole. With an all new program, Habitat will help more families get on the path to financial stability and homeownership.

From Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka

Every year Habitat for Humanity receives applications for their Homeownership program where the applicant is just not ready for the big step of homeownership. The Habitat team of volunteers, staff and partner organizations have done whatever they can to guide and advise these countless applicants on goals they can achieve in order to reapply.

These applicants included hopeful homebuyers like Amara. Amara’s application to Habitat Seminole-Apopka was initially not approved; however after working hard to reduce her debt she was able to reapply and is now living in her forever home!! You can read more about Amara’s story here.

This month Habitat has begun accepting applications for their first ever Financial Focus Program. This program is a 7-week course and 6-month mentorship program to guide individuals and families on the path to financial wellness and towards acceptance into a homeownership program.

Amara’s story may be special- but it is not rare. Countless families in our community lack the knowledge and resources they need to reach financial stability. With the options and the know-how they can regain control of their financial future.

The Financial Focus program comes from this determination to give access to financial training to more families like Amara. The Focus program includes 7-weeks of financial literacy and a 6-month mentorship to help more families to be financially independent and confident.

Want to hear more about the Financial Focus Program? Watch the video below: