Habitat for Humanity Orlando & Osceola is currently building in two planned communities, one of which is Juniper Bend in South Apopka

By Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County will open applications for its homeownership program on July 9, 2020.

“Our community is feeling the instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Catherine Steck McManus, President and CEO of Habitat Orlando & Osceola. “Our organization is doing our part in building back security through our homeownership program. Everyone deserves to feel the stability that comes with having a safe, affordable place to call home.”

The application process will open at 10 a.m. on July 9 on HabitatOrlandoOsceola.org/Apply. Accommodations will be made for applicants without access to a computer. Applications will close once an internal application limit has been met. When applications last opened in May, the cap was reached in four days.

To become a future Habitat homeowner, applicants must have:

a housing need: The applicant’s current dwelling is overcrowded, transitional,

income of $2,500 to afford their mortgage and a minimum credit score of 640. More in- depth information on our requirements can be found online at HabitatOrlandoOsceola.org/Criteria; a willingness to partner with Habitat Orlando & Osceola by completing homebuyer

preparedness classes and sweat equity; applicants must also be a resident of Orlando/Orange County or Osceola County.

Habitat Orlando & Osceola is currently building in two planned communities. Juniper Bend in south Apopka will have 10 homes built by Habitat Orlando & Osceola, while Silver Pines Pointe will be made up of 58 homes in the Pine Hills area of Orlando.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County is driven by a vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. Habitat builds affordable housing, repairs homes, and strengthens communities. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat Orlando & Osceola to build or improve a place they call home. Habitat homeowners help build their eventual homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Working together by donating, volunteering, or becoming an advocate, everyone can help members of their community live in safe, affordable homes.