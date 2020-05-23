Applicants accepted into their program have the option of buying a home in one of two communities, including the Juniper Bend community in Apopka

From Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County opened applications for

its homeownership program last week – the first time since closing the program in March

due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The uncertainty created by COVID-19 drove us to temporarily close our program. We continue to navigate the new normal of a main office and build sites closed to the public – but a certainty has become even more clear in this time of social distancing. People need access to safe, affordable homes now more than ever,” said Catherine Steck McManus, president and CEO of Habitat Orlando and Osceola.

How to apply:

HabitatOrlandoOsceola.org/Apply

Accommodations will be made for applicants without access to a computer.

To become a future Habitat homeowner, applicants must have:

A housing need. The applicant’s current dwelling is overcrowded, transitional,

government subsidized, hazardous or unaffordable;

income of $2,500 to afford their mortgage and a minimum credit score of 640. More in-

depth information on our requirements can be found online at HabitatOrlandoOsceola.org/Criteria;

preparedness classes and sweat equity;

preparedness classes and sweat equity; Applicants must also be a resident of Orlando, Orange County or Osceola County.

“We want to make sure our homeowners are prepared for the responsibility of homeownership, so our classes cover everything from creating a budget to maintaining their house,” McManus said.

Habitat Orlando and Osceola is currently building in two planned communities. Juniper Bend in South Apopka will have 10 homes built by Habitat Orlando and Osceola, while Silver Pines Pointe will be made up of 58 homes in the Pine Hills area of Orlando.

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County

Driven by a vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County builds affordable housing, repairs homes, and strengthens communities. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat Orlando and Osceola to build or improve a place they call home. Habitat homeowners help build their eventual homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Working together by donating, volunteering, or becoming an advocate, everyone can help members of their community live in safe, affordable homes.