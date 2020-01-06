From Let’s Talk About it with Rod Love and Greg Jackson

This Monday on “LET’S TALK ABOUT IT” with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo”, saddened and angered at the level of gun violence will simply make the case that, “We Are Better Than This!”

Not even a week into the 2020 New Year and there are three homicides in the Apopka area. Neighbors on the south side of Apopka are calling for a cease to the violence.

However, there are other questions that need to be asked and answered and Rod & Greg plan on doing exactly that.

Let’s Talk About, how law enforcement cannot be effective without a true partnership with the community. A partnership based on two-way accountability – law enforcement to the community and the community to law enforcement. Such a partnership will require the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and its leadership to publicly reassure the community that the department is up to the task of aggressively working with the community to address violent crimes, including those in high risk communities.

Let’s Talk About the important roles of the Orange County Courts and the State Attorney’s Office in regard to public safety in general, and in areas with a high level of violent crime, in particular.

Hosts Rod Love and Greg Jackson are well-known figures in Apopka. Love is a local businessman, was the co-chair of the Apopka Task Force against Violence, and was formerly the Orange County District 2 Commissioner. Jackson is a local attorney that ran for the Florida Legislature in 2016 for District 45, which includes a part of Apopka.

Let’s Talk About It describes itself as a show in search of results-oriented solutions. It tackles important subjects such as crime in urban communities, jobs, business growth, relationship with the police, transitioning from a mom and pop proprietorship to mom and pop incorporation and a whole lot of other action initiatives that affect the quality of life of individuals and families are the major focus. Its goal is to develop an understanding of the everyday needs and issues of people and assist in empowering them with the necessary information or motivation towards addressing such needs, all with the support of professionals or experts who will be the show’s guests.

Let’s Talk About It has an interactive style of information sharing that is both entertaining and educational. It acts as a vehicle for civic and faith-based organizations, small businesses and everyday citizens to be able to work together to foster a progressive development of communities’ interactivity with one another.

