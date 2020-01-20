MLK!

This Monday on “LET’S TALK ABOUT IT” with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” will recognize the great work of Dr. Martin Luther King with a special in-studio guest, Town of Eatonville resident, Mr. Marlin Daniels, presently a candidate for town council. Mr. Daniels will talk about how he intends to make the dreams of Dr. King a reality in the Town of Eatonville.

Rod & Greg will discuss whether or not there is unity and commitment among black people to actually address the critically immediate issues facing the black community, such as crime, poverty and many more.

