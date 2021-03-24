By Danielle Lachance

Staying on top of changes in the business world is very important. When you are able to identify changes that are coming to the business world, it can help you find places to invest or even focus your career. In the coming years, there are expected to be several industries that will grow. These three particular industries have seen growth in recent years, which is bound to continue well into the future.

Energy Innovations

Finding a way to properly manage energy usage is very important and is going to be a major factor when it comes to future energy solutions. One industry that is seeing improvements when it comes to energy innovation is the power plant industry in the United States. In recent years, the development of Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plants is becoming more and more popular.

The Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant can achieve a thermal efficiency of around 62% in base-load operation, in contrast to a single cycle steam power plant, which is limited to efficiencies of around 35% to 42%. This can help to make energy usage more efficient, which is good for the environment and can also reduce consumer energy bills. Further innovations are also on the way in this industry.

Shipping Container Stores

Another industry and sector that is continuing to grow is the popularity of shipping container stores. For the past decade, the popularity of people moving into micro homes that are made of shipping containers, vans, and other smaller spaces has continued to grow. While this trend is popular with people that are looking for a new home, it is also a good option for those that are looking to operate in the retail space.

The use of shipping container stores is something that has become an increasingly popular option for businesses. A shipping container store is one that operates solely out of a retrofitted shipping container. These typically provide nearly 500 square feet of space and can be designed and retrofitted to include all necessary finishes, electricity, and plumbing.

The use of shipping container stores has already started with some major corporations. The shipping container store trend is thought to have been pioneered by Starbucks in 2011 when they opened a 450 square foot shipping container store in Washington. One of these stores can be more affordable than opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, and also results in less waste as the store will be made out of an unused container that otherwise would need to be disposed of. Furthermore, they can be placed anywhere due to the size.

Mobile Gaming

The gaming and video game industry has been a major form of entertainment for decades now. While playing video games has been popular for a while, the way that games are being played is continuing to change and evolve. One of the ways that games are changing is through the use of mobile gaming. Mobile games are defined as those that are played on mobile devices, such as phones or tablet computers.

It is clear that mobile gaming is continuing to grow as a major form of gaming, given that there have been over 200 million copies of Minecraft sold as of May 2020. One of the main advantages of a mobile game is that you can play it anywhere, whether you are at home, sitting on a bus, or taking a quick break from work and school. As phones and tablets become faster and more powerful, the games that can be played will increase as well. Mobile gaming also offers a variety of social features that can allow online competitive play and even professional tournaments.

Staying on top of changes in the business world is very important and identifying organizations that are poised for growth could provide a variety of advantages. These are three industries that continue to see growth through innovation and consumer demand. It is widely expected that they will continue to grow in the future as well.