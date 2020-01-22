The Grand National is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, countless bets are placed, tickets sold and televisions tuned in. Horse racing is one of the most popular sports to bet on in the sports betting industry and betting sites all line up to release the odd of which horses are likely to cross the line first. As the events creep closer you will have endless access to information on the competing horses to help you decide which horse to put your money on when making a daily lucky 15 bet.

Tiger Roll

The reigning champion of the event for the past two years (2018/2019), Tiger Roll, is a leading contender to make 2020 a hat trick if he competes in the 2020 event…

At 10 years old, he is nearing the end of his racing days, as some can retire at the age of 4, but horses can hit their prime at 8 or 9, leading some to race until they’re 12 or possibly older.

Tiger Roll was the first to win consecutive Grand National since Red Rum in 1973-74 and would be the first to win three in a row if he competes and is victorious.

Burrows Saint

At only seven years old when the event comes around, Burrows Saint is second on the bookies favorite to win, just behind Tiger Roll. The last horse of this age to win the Grand National was back in 1940 and will be his first run in the race, but bookies have faith so keep an eye on him if he lines-up later in the year.

Native River

The 2019 Grand National saw Native River break a rein, as well as a few mistakes being made during the race. He is a promising contender to win, especially with his experience on the course and another year under his belt.

Trained by Mrs. J. Harrington, Native River would be her second win if he is successful in 2020, along with Comply or Die in 2008.

Elegant Escape

6th place at the Cheltenham Gold Cup 2019 and Welsh national winner 2018, Elegant Escape is a frontrunner for the 2020 Grand National. Despite not having run the track or jumped the fences of the event, his skills are looking enough to get him a win.

Pleasant Company

Achieving a respectable 2nd place in the 2018 Grand National, but disappointingly unseating his rider in the 2019 race, Pleasant Company is still on the books to win in 2020.

Although facing mishaps in 2019, he was on his way to a top finishing spot, running in fourth before losing his jockey.

When the races come around, he will be 12 years old which shouldn’t stop him from a victory, with two previous winners of this age since 1995.

Give Me A Copper

Trainer P.Nicholls has his sight set on the Grand National 2020 after Give Me A Copper won Wincanton. The horse is set to compete at the Becher Chase and Grand Sefton to get some experience before heading into the National in April; getting a feel for Aintree track.