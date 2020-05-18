As a result of Governor DeSantis’ directive to accelerate work on the I-4 Ultimate project due to decreased volume in traffic as a result of COVID-19, Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) today announced the opening of five new Interstate 4 (I-4)/State Road (S.R.) 408 flyover ramps. This project is completed more than three months ahead of schedule and enhances safety and mobility, while reducing travel times in the heart of Florida.

“Today I announced the opening of 5 new flyover ramps that compose the most impactful portion of the I-4 Ultimate Project in Central Florida 3 months ahead of schedule,” said Governor DeSantis. “The completion of this project will make a big difference for Floridians who commute through this area. Secretary Thibault has shown his commitment and dedication in completing this project expeditiously and I look forward to seeing more infrastructure projects like this finish ahead of schedule.”

“In early April, Governor DeSantis challenged the Department to find ways to accelerate I-4 construction while there was less traffic on the road, and I am pleased to announce that we have opened these critical components of the I-4 corridor to drivers, three months ahead of schedule,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “This is the biggest milestone of the project to date, which will undoubtedly transform the heart of our state’s transportation system. I am grateful for the Governor’s common-sense approach to moving Florida forward during this unprecedented time.”

“Today’s event marks an amazing achievement for the state as well as the Central Florida community,” said Central Florida Expressway Authority Chairman Brenda Carey. “We appreciate the continued partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation and look forward to further improving mobility throughout the region.”

On April 11, Governor DeSantis and Secretary Thibault announced plans to open the I-4/S.R.408 interchange by Independence Day, which was ahead of schedule. Since then, the Department was able to further accelerate work by more than 6 weeks, opening four new I-4/S.R. 408 ramps along with the eastbound S.R. 408 ramp to westbound I-4.

During the acceleration period, the I-4 Ultimate team has been working at more than 12 locations with extended lane and ramp closures and has reduced construction time by one to two months.

To view all of the new interchange movements, motorists should visit the S.R. 408 Interactive Maps. When traveling throughout the corridor, always maintain a safe speed in the work zone, follow posted detour signs, and allow extra time to navigate the downtown area.

The westbound S.R. 408 to westbound I-4 flyover is the final interchange and is scheduled to open later this summer.