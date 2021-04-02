From Goodwill Industries of Central Florida

According to the latest report from the Department of Economic Opportunity, there were nearly 474,000 Floridians still out of work in February. With Central Florida counties seeing among the highest unemployment rates in the state, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s job connection services are more important than ever to the community.

April 2: Best Practices for Professional Networking

On Friday, April 2, Goodwill’s job connection team will host a free webinar for job seekers from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.. The latest in a series of virtual presentations, this session will focus on how to use networking to find a new employment opportunity.

REGISTER: Interested participants must register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/2P37Exk. Link to the Zoom Meeting Room will be emailed after registering.

QUESTIONS: Anyone in need of assistance can email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call (407) 235-1541.

More Webinars Coming in April

Employment specialists have been working virtually with job seekers to update résumés, practice interviewing and apply for openings online. Upcoming free webinars have been planned throughout April to help Central Floridians find the employment that’s right for them.

If anyone is in need of assistance or has questions about any of the webinars, email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call (407) 235-1541.

April 7: Learn How to Prepare a Résumé

This session will focus on how to create a résumé that stands out to employers by spotlighting key transferrable skills.

Date: April 7

Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm

Register: Interested participants must register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3fgKaPP. Link to the Zoom Meeting Room will be emailed after registering.

April 9: Tips for Answering Common Job Interview Questions

This session will focus on different types of interview questions and provide advice on how to best answer them.

Date: April 9

Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm

Register: Interested participants must register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3ddfXOU. Link to the Zoom Meeting Room will be emailed after registering.

April 16: Receive Advice for Effective Job Search Techniques

This session will focus on effective job search techniques. Attendees will also receive advice on avoiding common job search mistakes.

Date: April 16

Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm

Register: Interested participants must register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3rqVpYc. Link to the Zoom Meeting Room will be emailed after registering.

April 21: Learn How to Prepare a Résumé

This session will focus on how to create a résumé that stands out to employers by spotlighting key transferrable skills.

Date: April 21

Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm

Register: Interested participants must register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3w2L08L. Link to the Zoom Meeting Room will be emailed after registering.

April 23: Explore Career Changes that Align with Experience and Interests

The session will focus on exploring career changes. Attendees will learn how to find employment opportunities that align with their experience, training, interests and values.

Date: April 23

Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm

Register: Interested participants must register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3rlrnp3. Link to the Zoom Meeting Room will be emailed after registering.

Since 1959, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has provided vocational and job placement services to tens of thousands of people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. With 30 retail stores and 20 Donation Xpress locations in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Lake and Volusia counties, Goodwill directly channels more than 90 percent of its annual revenue into programs that enable individuals to secure long-term employment and become self-sufficient. For more information about Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, visit www.goodwillcfl.org, “like” GoodwillCFL on Facebook or follow @goodwillcfl on Twitter.